- Marine Corps Birthday Cake-Cutting Ceremony, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, today, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Cake will be served to everyone. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
- Veterans Day reception, Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, today, 4 p.m. Features music, fellowship, fun and resource tables. Free. To RSVP, call 540/371-3662.
- Veterans Day service, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, today, 11 a.m. Michael Denton, son of Adm. Jeremiah A. Denton Jr., will be special guest speaker during the service honoring veterans; program includes patriotic music and a video and photo display. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
- “Persistence: The Story of Women’s Suffrage,” Dozier’s Regatta Point Marina, 137 Neptune Lane, Deltaville, today, 3-5 p.m. Living history portrayal of Adele Clark, one of the founding members of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia presented by Nancy Lowden. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers with a cash bar. Tickets are also available at the museum and at the door on the day of the program. Sponsored by the Middlesex County Museum and Historical Society.
- Fredericksburg Veterans Day Events, Monday:
- Walking Procession to Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, begins at Memorial Park. Proceeds along Washington Ave. from Mary Ball St. to George St. 10 a.m.
- Veterans Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial. 10:45 a.m.
- Veteran Resource Fair, Hurkamp Park. Noon. Free. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
- Veterans Day 5K and 1 mile Fun Run, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Monday. On-site registration and check-in for 5K begin at 8:30 a.m. Run starts at 9 a.m. $10-$20. Check in at 8:45 a.m. for fun run open to children 12 and under. Run starts at 9:15 a.m. $10. Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. Donations of bottled water and snacks or cash are also welcome. Sponsored by KGHS DECA chapter. 540/775-3535 ext 1225.
- Veterans Day Celebration, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by King George Ruritan Club. 804/445-5467.
- Veterans Day Ceremony, Caroline County Courthouse Lawn, North Main St., Bowling Green, Monday, 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Caroline County Memorial Post 221 of The American Legion hosts.
- Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944
,”
- National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Monday through Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Narrated by Tom Brokaw, the film explores history, military strategy, science, technology and human values. $6 per person. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- Free lunch, Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Road, Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special menu. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. 540/548-4900.
- North Stafford High School Chamber Choir and Aurora, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Monday, 11 a.m.-noon. Salute to veterans in Leatherneck Gallery. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Salem Church Library, 2697 Salem Church Road, Monday, 2-4 p.m. Kruger signs her new book, “Two of Us: A Father-Daughter Memoir.”
- Medicare Basics Educational Presentation, Fredericksburg Branch Library Room LL 1, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of Medicare including eligibility, important dates, Medicare coverage, Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D, and supplement options. For educational purposes only. Free. 703/622-0171 For TTY users call 711/622-8899.
- 32nd annual James Monroe Lecture: “James Monroe: Revolutionary,” UMW Monroe Hall, Room 116, Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Reflections on the character and political thought of James Monroe and his contributions to the founding of the American republic presented by Dr. John Ferling, University of West Georgia.
- Lunch and Learn: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 240, Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Speakers include Alzheimer’s Association’s Sharon Napper, Memory Lane Home Health’s Jessica Canada and Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg’s Cindi Bowen. Lunch will be provided; RSVP to HJacksonMLHH@gmail.com.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with Parkinson’s disease and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Memory Café: Relax & Reminisce, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Friday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Bingo, Conway Elementary School, 105 Primmer House Road, Friday, 6-8 p.m. $15 for a 12-game board, an ink dauber and five raffle tickets. Fundraiser for Cooking Autism. Tickets at cookingautism.org.
- Beyond Ideas: Small Business Forum for Black Entrepreneurs and Innovators, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Creating a business plan, finance and marketing strategies and understanding local and state licensing and certification requirements. Features Hayes F. Fountain III. Free. Coordinated by Mount Olive Baptist Church. Register at eventbrite.com/E/78516832961; or text “Beyond Ideas” to 540/729-2646.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board Stafford tour, Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m. Tour includes recycling building, compost building, residential disposal and recycling area, waste to energy building. Free, available on a first come, first served basis. Register in advance with Rich or Suzanne of Rappahannock Sierra Club at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
- Jefferson Ruritan Veterans Program and Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Several local veterans will talk about their experiences, dinner and monthly meeting at 7 p.m. No cost to attend. Fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/937-5119; or jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
- Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Thursday. 540/445-1714; or SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
- REVIVE! training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Nov. 20, 1-2:30 p.m. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102 or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Dementia Friends Virginia, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 240, Nov. 20, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn about the symptoms of dementia, how it affects people and how building a strong community of dementia friends can help. Participant receive a certificate recognizing them as a Dementia Friend. Hosted by Memory Lane Home Health. RSVP to HJacksonMLHH@gmail.com.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation, 120 Anderson Ave., Bowling Green, Nov. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. RSVP to Krystal Jones at 804/633-3028.
- Vaping Awareness Event, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway, Nov. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Guest speaker is Dr. Sudeep Menachery. Local health and law enforcement will be available to answer questions. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children.
- Evening with an Expert: Leah Penniman, Renwick Building, 815 Princess Anne St., Nov. 21, 7-8:30 p.m. African-farming practices’ effects on American soil and food-based injustices. Free. Sponsored by American Evolution and the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. 540/371-3037; or famcc.org.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Teen Enrichment Network Workforce Conversation, Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Focus on community business, entrepreneurs, and trade schools teenenrichment.org.
- Blood drive, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Nov 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. To make an appointment or for more information visit redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Prancing Pony Pottery, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Nov. 23 and 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open house will feature a kiln opening. Light refreshments will be served. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. facebook.com/events/656452858182352.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club, American Legion, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Fall flower arrangement workshop by Val. $10 for members; $20 for non members. Cash only. Light refreshments.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library Rooms 3 and 4, 2697 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Updates from recent fundraisers and work being done at the park. Park depends on volunteers and donations and does not receive any funds from Spotsylvania County. Make donations at spotsydogpark.org; or Box 42236, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
- Virginia Bluebird Society Biennial Meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Bet Zimmerman Smith from the North American Bluebird Society. Registration is $40 for VBS-members and $50 for non VBS members. Fee includes continental breakfast, lunch, programs and door prizes. Sessions include topics on Pest & Predator Management, Bluebird Photography with David Kinneer and How to Attract Bluebirds to Your Yard. Details and registration at Virginiabluebirds.org.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. Wintergreen Adaptive Sports Executive Director David Shreve is guest speaker. Wintergreen Adaptive Sports provides outdoor sports and recreational opportunities for persons with all types of disabilities and of all ages. Adaptive instruction is provided in alpine skiing, snowboarding, kayaking and canoeing. RSVP to Brenda Guevara at Brenda.guevara20@gmail.com.
