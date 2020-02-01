CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Sign language classes, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Learn numbers, letters and basic words and phrases. A book is provided to beginners. For returning participants, bring book from first class with you. Cost is $75. Registration and payment can be made at cildrc.networkforgood.com/events/17500-sign-language-class. 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Homeschool Days: Lighter Than Air, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Tuesday or Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Home School students discover the science and history behind gas laws, pressure and the machines Marines use that utilize lighter-than-air technology. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
- Quality Connections: Introduction to the Alzheimer’s Association and the dRC, 409 Progress St., Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Educational series provides overview of series goals. Register at qualityconnectionsdrc.eventbrite.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Healthy Heart Habits, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Bring your healthy lunch and learn the risk factors for heart disease and ways to reduce your risk. Wear red. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Showcase of Learning, Dixon-Smith Middle School, 503 Deacon Road, Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. Student-driven community program.
- Horseback Riding Classes, White Buffalo Horse Farm, 4325 Muster Field Road, Culpeper, Friday through March 4. The class is for ages 6 and older. See registration form for times and fees. Forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. For more information, visit whitebuffalohorses.com. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
- Invasive Plants Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers needed. Food and gloves will be provided. Dress warmly and for the weather. Confirm RSVP at riverfriends.org.
- Green Your Organization, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Making any organization more sustainable. Plant-based potluck before the discussion; bring an item to share or donation to the church and your own cup, plate, flatware and cloth napkin.
- Celebrating West African Dance, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves leads two dance class sessions. Family event also includes vendors, food and fun. $10. Proceeds support the church’s Dance Ministry. For more details email monisbro5@gmail.com; or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
- Black book fair, JazCutz, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105, Stafford, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
- VHDA Homeownership Education Class, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. This class is taught in English. For more information contact Yolanda Williams at 540/479-3226; register at vhda.com/freeclass.
- REVIVE! training, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Feb. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose. Each attendee will receive a free REVIVE! kit provided by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. The kit includes the supplies needed to administer naloxone. Individuals who complete the training will also be able to receive a free dose of naloxone through the Rappahannock Area Health District. Register online at bit.ly/REVIVE2register; or contact Sherry Norton-Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org; or 540/374-3337, ext. 102.
- Dementia Friends Information Session, L.E. Smooth Memorial Library, Room B, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, Feb. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Increase your understanding of dementia and think about the small things you can do to make a difference for people affected by dementia in your community. RSVP to Julie Irving at Julie.Irving@mwhc.com.
- Volunteer Corps Training, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Feb. 15, 8 a.m.-noon. Information and application available at usmcmuseum.com/volunteer.html.
- Living History Exhibit: The United States Army Through the Ages, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$6. One day only. 540/672-1776.
- Black Art Show and Sale, JazCutz, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105, Stafford, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. “Aging Parents” presentation by Cindi Bowen. New members welcome.
- American Revolution Round Table of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Michelle Hamilton presents “Myths and Legends about George Washington.” Free. Light Refreshments.
- King George Garden Club, American Legion, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. Dr. Judy Morris discusses garden stretching and proper movement.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Volunteers For the Blind is a 501©(3) organization which serves the greater Fredericksburg area. Volunteers are needed to read for and shop with people who are blind. Please call 540/899-8847.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
