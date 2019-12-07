CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS

  • Holiday book sale, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. Through Dec. 21. 540/825-8691; cclva.org.
  • Candle lighting, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, today, 4 p.m. Special service features a candle lighting program, special music and readings, and a potluck dinner. Candles will be provided. Sponsored by The Compassionate Friends of Fredericksburg. 540/220-4325; or tcffred@gmail.com.
  • Job Fair, University of Mary Washington-Stafford Campus, 121 University Blvd., Thursday, 3-7 p.m. 3-5 p.m. reserved for cleared candidates or military. Contact JobZone for more information at 434/263-5102; or email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.
  • All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
  • VHDA homeownership education classes, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Personal finances and credit, loan types, the loan process, working with a real estate agent, the home inspection, the closing process and more. Free. Yolanda Williams, 800/460-4284, Ext 836; or register at vhda.com/freeclass.
  • A 19th Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Period crafts. Decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. Santa visits 9 a.m.-noon. Ellwood will also be open Dec. 15–20, from noon-3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
  • Spotsylvanians Chorus annual Christmas concert, Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road, Saturday, 7 p.m., and Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. Jazzy Christmas includes holiday favorites and appearances by Santa and the Grinch. Free and family friendly.
  • Hen Asem Reflection Event, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Dec. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Refreshments and conversation about the topics discussed in the series, including the 1619 commemoration. Free.
  • REVIVE! training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Dec. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102 or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
  • Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Dec. 20, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
  • Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Towne Centre Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall, Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”

MEETINGS

  • Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library Room 3, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Topics include agility equipment, fencing and grant applications. 540/907-9609; realmover@aol.com.
  • NARFE Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Thursday, noon. Annual Christmas holiday luncheon and election of officers for 2020. 540/898-8353.
  • Potomac River Fisheries Commission, John T. Parran Hearing Room, The Carpenter Building, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Friday, 8:30 a.m. 804/224-7148.

Jefferson Ruritan Christmas Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Dec. 17. Fellowship at 6:30. Dinner served at 7 p.m., followed by installation of club officers and board and a Christmas sing-along. Free. 540/937-5119; JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Tags

Load comments