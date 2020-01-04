CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Debt management workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 5-6 p.m. Free. To register contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- History of Boy Scouts of Orange County, Virginia, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Raymond Ezell, Assistant Southern Region, Area 7 Commissioner will speak. 540/ 672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- Spring soccer registration, Monday through Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m. Open to Spotsylvania County residents ages 4-18. Girls’ leagues offered for ages 6-18. $45. Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, Salem Church Library, C. Melvin Snow Memorial Library, Spotsylvania County public schools, local sporting goods stores and the Parks and Recreation office at Loriella Park. 540/507-7534; 540/507-7535; or spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
- “Brains and Balance,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Tuesdays through Feb. 4, 2-3 p.m. Six-week class is designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. $35 Advance registration is required. For more information call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- “SSI and SSDI—Learn All About It,” disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about Social Security eligibility and requirements, the best way to apply for benefits, payee and claimant responsibilities, how to keep your benefits while working, and SSDI/SSDI work incentives. Register for this free workshop at drcssaworkshop.eventbrite.com. 540/373-2559; or gmarshall@cildrc.org.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management classes, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fridays through Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-noon. No class on Jan. 17. Techniques for managing your health and breaking symptom cycles. Topics include pain management, healthy eating, physical activity, medication use, problem solving, dealing with difficult emotions and communication. It is offered for those ages 18 and up with ongoing health problems such as diabetes, depression, heart and lung problems, high blood pressure and more. Free. For more information and to register, contact Tennie Gratz, tgratz@cildrc.org; or 540/373-2559.
- Memory Café: Relax and Reminisce, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Friday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share conversation, nostalgic experiences and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere. For adults with early memory loss and their care partner. In Partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP to 540/372-1144; or 540/228-1502.
- Health and Fitness Day, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join CRRL, the Food Co-op, and local organizations for exciting health and fitness opportunities, including a smoothie demonstration, yoga class, advice on sugar and how to manage your doctor.
- Non-Contact Kung Fu Conditioning Workshop, 2011 Princess Anne St. #202, Jan. 11. Introduction to the basics of training. Women 14+ at 9 a.m.; men 14+ at 10 a.m.; kids 10-14 and parents/guardians at 11 a.m. Parent/guardian permission required for those under 18. Free. Registration and information available at info@kungfufxbg.com; kungfufxbg.com.
- Invasive Plants Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers needed. Food and gloves will be provided. Dress warmly and for the weather. Confirm RSVP at riverfriends.org.
- Family Day: Health and Fitness/Scout Event, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Jan. 11, noon-3 p.m. Tips and demos to starting the New Year off right. Free. Scouting organizations will be able to earn health and fitness badges based on their organization’s requirements. Scouts must preregister; send an email to nmmckids@gmail.com. usmcmuseum.com.
- Rappahannock Community College 50th anniversary open house, Glenns campus, 12745 College Dr, Saluda, Jan. 11, 1-4 p.m. With keynote speaker, the Honorable R. Michael “Mike” McKenney. Tours of the campus will include interactive demos, exhibits, and presentations, nursing simulations, history reenactments and a scavenger hunt. 804/333-6824; celebrate50@rappahannock.edu; rappahannock.edu.
- Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Jan. 12, noon-4 p.m. Open house and refreshments. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Presentation: Total Maximum Daily Load, Belle Isle State Park Visitor’s Center, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, Jan. 14, 2:15-3:15 p.m. Rebecca Shoemaker presents on Total Maximum Daily Load, the total amount of pollutants that a body of water can handle without being impaired. Shoemaker will demonstrate where and how TMDL’s are measured along the streams and creeks entering the river. Sponsored by the Northern Neck Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists. For more information, contact Charlene Talcott at nnmnpresident@gmail.com. Persons with a disability in need of accommodations to participate in this activity should contact Tara Brent at 804/580-5694 five days prior to the event. 800/828-1120 TDD.
- #MuseumSelfie Day 2020, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Jan. 15. Stop by the museum and capture your selfie—or post a throwback photo. Use #USMCMuseum and #MuseumSelfie on your posts to share the photos on Facebook (@USMCMuseum), Instagram (@USMCMuseum), or Twitter (@MarineMuseum). usmcmuseum.com.
- When should I be concerned? Normal Aging & the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, Jan. 16. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Vision for the Food Co-op, 907 Princess Anne St., Jan. 18, 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. GM Chris Roland shares his vision and plan for opening Fredericksburg’s community-owned, locally-focused, sustainable grocery store in 2020. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Hand and Foot tournament, 13408 Black Walnut Lane, Spotsylvania, Jan. 18, 1-4 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and cards tournament. $30. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. dreams4u.org.
- Cross Stitch Class, Mary Washington House, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Introductory class covers chart reading, spacing out your piece, stitching out your piece and finishing your work. Supplies provided. $30 members, $35 nonmember. Limited to 15 participants. 540/373-5630.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Members bring in canned soup and crackers for the “Soup for Seniors Program.” New members welcome.
- Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Association, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Wednesday, noon. Monthly luncheon meeting. 540/371-2429.
- Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Sophia St., Jan. 13. Scott Walker presents “The Puzzling Portrait of Matthew Fontaine Maury.” Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45 p.m.; speaker at 7:45 p.m. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
- NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. Speaker is from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank; members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items in support. 540/370-0036.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
