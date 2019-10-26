CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Grand opening: Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., today, 2 p.m. Ceremony and tour followed by a free children’s street hockey clinic for children ages 8-14; participants must pre-register due to limited space. All participants will receive a free street hockey stick. No skates are allowed for this clinic, tennis shoes only. For details and to register for the free clinic visit washcaps.formstack.com/forms/street_hockey_clinic_series. Skaters are encouraged to bring inline skates and give the rink a try after the clinic is finished. 540/372-1086; or fxbghockey.com.
- Musical Borrowings: Tribute or Plagiarism? Gari Melchers Home and Studio Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, today, 2 p.m. Brooks Kuykendall explores the intriguing history of parodies, tributes and highway robbery in music. Free.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Upper Rappahannock River Report Card Release, Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Analyzes 12 tributaries to the Rappahannock River in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties. Features a short presentation, poster and mingle session with refreshments, and Q&A. Free. Register at riverfriends.org/events.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- First Friday: Paint a Pet, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Friday, 5-8 p.m. Sonja Petersen Cantu leads a 90-minute hands-on class to paint one of the Fredericksburg SPCA’s rescue animals featured in the museum exhibit. Free; due to limited spots, RSVP is required. Contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037 x 138; or tcramer@famcc.org. famva.org.
- Children’s Business Fair, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Center Court, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Children ages 5 to 17 showcase their businesses, actively sell goods/services and network with the community and other business leaders. childrensbusinessfair.org/fredericksburg-parent.
- Composting is for Everyone, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jonathan Stevens presents a hands-on demonstration and you’ll take away a sample of compost for your garden. Meeting opens with a plant-based potluck. BYO plate and utensils.
- Scrapbooking party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Saturday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus desserts, snacks, bottled water and soft drinks, door prizes and silent auction. Vendors will have new products and a few make and takes. $50. Reserve your space by Monday; send checks made out to Sumerduck Ruritan Club in care of Lettie Glenz, 14667 Days Hill Lane, Sumerduck, VA 22742. 540/445-1714.
- Genealogy workshops, Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St., Warrenton, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Classes on family history research and resources to include courthouse records, African-American research, researching the internet, organizing your research, DNA, DAR and SAR. Lunch will be provided; Joseph Dooley will present “Who Were the Parents of Elizabeth Terhune?” Free, however, reserve a slot by Monday. Limited space. Sponsored by Fauquier Court House Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution with the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. Contact Candy Weitz at candyweitz@gmail.com.
- Film:“Dawn of the Light,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Film, discussion and light refreshments to mark the bicentenary of the birth of The Báb. 800/22-UNITE; bahai.us.
- Lecture: “Stories and Photographs of This Place,” Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Hill Wellford, Barbara Bryant, Bryan Davenport and Mortimer Payne highlight the natural scenic beauty and wildlife of Essex County, the Northern Neck and the Rappahannock River. Free.
- “Making Memories into Art: Mixed Media Collage,” RCC’s Warsaw campus, Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 1-3 p.m. Hands-on workshop examines the various materials and techniques used to design a beautiful collage. Students will complete a 12” x 16” canvas. Bring materials such as an old photo, lace from Mom’s wedding gown, a relative’s cherished recipe—anything that rouses favorite memories or inspiration. Advance registration, with payment of $50 which includes supplies, is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Homebuyer workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Nov. 4. Free. Presented by Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register at vhda.com. Sharon Glover 540/604-9943x226.
- ”What does democracy mean to you?” James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Nov. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Presentation and moderated discussion with Dr. Stephen Farnsworth. 540/654-2111; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Nov. 7, noon-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 7, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 7, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Medicare 101 with Sharon Accardo, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Uncover the mysteries of Medicare choices and changes. Free.
- Speaker Series: Laura Galke, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Nov. 7, 10–11 a.m. Galke presents “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732-1799.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Alumni and Friends Social, Montross Brewery and Beer Garden, 15381 Kings Highway, Montross, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. Hosted by Rappahannock Community College. Food and drink will be available for purchase. 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- “Growing More Than Plants: Gardening for the Mind, Body & Soul,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 1-3 p.m. Examine the positive effects of gardening and the different styles of gardens. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35 is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Belmont Art and Craft Fair, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Local artisans and crafters, music and raffle prizes. Wine tasting 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and grilled selections available for purchase. Benefits annual Belmont Club of Women College Scholarship.
- Book Publishing with Rick Pullen, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. tlc.library.net/culpeper.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Nov. 9, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Spaghetti dinner, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Nov. 9, 4-7 p.m. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks. Adults $10, children 10 and younger $6. Profits benefit the operations of the community center.
- Medical Care of the Very Elderly—What’s Wrong and How to Make It Right, Fredericksburg Branch Library auditorium, 1201 Caroline St., Nov. 9, 10 a.m. Geriatrician Wayland Marks, MD, maintains that aggressive hospital care for frail, elderly patients, is often inappropriate. Q&A session follows.
- Spaghetti dinner, Jeffersonton Community Center, Nov. 9, 4-7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks. $10 for adults, $6 for children 10 and under. Profits benefit operations of the Jefferson Community Center.
MEETINGS
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in their lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meets Fridays at 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, in All Saints Hall Room 5. 540/805-0534.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups for caregivers and persons with early stage dementia meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/228-1502; 800/272-3900.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202, or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667, or Russell Wrightson at 540/604-0129.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Medical Center Beck House. 540/829-8809; 800/232-4264.
- Capital Caring Caregivers Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month, 3-4 p.m., at Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. For more information, contact Emily J. Wild, 540/891-1200; or ewild@capitalcaring.org.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Liberty Community Church, 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton (540/439-0500), Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- CoDA Co-Dependents Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Medical Center. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com. hearingvoicesusa.org.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516. fahass.org/client-services.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- NAMI “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. 540/847-6974.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- SMART Recovery support group meets in Fredericksburg on Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Church of Christ, 336 Riverside Drive, as an alternative to 12-step groups for any type of addiction. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com. A group meets at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center on Thursdays, 7:15–8:45 p.m.; contact Kevin at 804/781-4769, or culpepersmart@gmail.com.
- Spinal Cord Injury support group meets every third Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Contact Brenda Guevara at brenda.guevara20@gmail.com.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays, 7–8 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital. Call Trista Ingrodi at 540/741-4023 to register.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/374-3366x114.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 877/285-1299, or visit wearevirginiaveterans.org. Crisis hotline 800/273-TALK (8255).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.