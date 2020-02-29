CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Lecture: The Shroud of Turin, St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., today, 7 p.m. Bill Wingard will present the history, the science and the Passion of The Shroud of Turin along with the case for authenticity. Talk accompanied by exact full-size replica of the shroud. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras. Teens and up are especially encouraged to come. Rsvp helpful but not required at
- bit.ly/377D4FN. 540/891-7350.
- Conversations with Local Poet, Larry D. Giles, Essex History Museum, 218 Water Lane, Tappahannock, today, 3-5 p.m. Giles, author of “Father Tree Water: Collected Poems and Photographs of the Rappahannock Mind, Body, Spirit,” will share recollections of human courage and resilience to the sweet sounds of guitarists Eugene and Frank Smith. Seating is limited. essexmuseum.org.
- Civic Lab: 2020 Census, Newton Branch Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, Monday, 6–7 p.m. Learn about the 2020 Census and its importance to you and your community. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. 804/472-3820.
- Quality Connections: I Have a Disability, Now What? 409 Progress St., Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Educational Series of the Alzheimer’s Association and the disability Resource Center. Register at qualityconnectionsdrc.eventbrite.com.
- Internet Safety: Identify Red Flags & Keep Yourself Safe, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 5-6 p.m. Dave Groot shares proactive internet security solutions. Free. No registration required. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- A First Daughter’s White House Wedding, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116, Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. Lauren McGwin shares the fascinating story of the private White House wedding of Maria Monroe and Samuel Laurence Gouverneur, and the tragic event that cut short Washington society’s celebration of their marriage. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon–1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Adulting 101—Seminars to Learn What Life Hasn’t Taught You: The Home Buying Process, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Led by Realtor John Fischer, insurance agent Stephen King and mortgage loan officer Chandler Clark. Free. No registration required. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- ”Brothers at Arms: American Independence and the Men of France and Spain Who Saved It,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” Grace Community Center, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Thursday through April 9. The family financial class will be held Thursdays at 7 p.m. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. Register at 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
- “Turning Memories into Art: Mixed Media Collage” RCC’s Warsaw campus, Thursday and March 12 and 19 from 2–4 p.m. Students use a favorite item or memory to create a one-of-a-kind work of art. Participants are asked to bring materials such as an old photo, lace from Mom’s wedding gown, a relative’s cherished recipe—anything that elicits favorite memories or inspiration. Advance registration, with payment of $50 which includes supplies, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning.
- Casino Night, The Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St., Friday, 7–11 p.m. Ticket includes open bar (beer and wine), play money for casino games, appetizers, music, dancing and other surprises. Cocktail Attire. $25-$5,000. Tickets available at eventbrite.com, or by sending a check payable to “The Dr. Yum Project” to 10482 Georgetown Drive, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; indicate the names and emails of all attendees. Laura@DoctorYum.org.
- Tea tasting fundraiser, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tea tastings and a selection of cookies, raffles, silent auction and themed items for sale. $10. Benefits Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. facebook.com/RikkisRefuge.
- Step It Up for Puerto Rico: An Earthquake Relief Fundraiser, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Salsa lesson at 9:30 a.m., $10. Bomba lesson at 10:45 a.m., $15. Both lessons $20 suggested donation. Benefits the Echavarry–Feliciano family. info@semillacultural.org.
- Ordinary Women Doing Extraordinary Things, Germanna Workforce Center, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. A celebration of women in the community. Register at eventbrite.com.
- Maker Space & Tech Petting Zoo, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Try hands-on learning products the library is considering for future programs and events. Free. No registration is required. In partnership with TLC-SmartTech. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- Spring Spruce Up at FOR Headquarters, Friends of the Rappahannock, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers will help tackle a wide variety of maintenance projects: picnic table and bench repair, trail maintenance, and orientation center clean up. Gloves and lunch will be provided. Free. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Register online. 540/373-3448; or riverfriends.org.
- 5K and 10K, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, Saturday. Both races start at 10 a.m. in the picnic area. $30-$45. Parking fee waived for all participants. Arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. for race day registration. Walkers and strollers welcome. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Belle Isle. 804/462-5030; bishopsevents.com/event/2020-belle-isle-5k-10k.
- Motts Ice Breaker Tournament, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Boat rental available; bring own fishing gear. Park open to the public during tournament hours. $50 entry fee per team with $5 going toward big fish. Prize details and tournament rules available at FredParksRec.com. Organized by the Weekend Bassers Fishing Club to benefit the Kids’ Fishing Derby in June. For more information call Ray Thomas at 540/898-7542; or Dickie Musselman at 540/785-8087.
- Recycling Facts & Fiction, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Diane Jones from the Rappahannock Regional Landfill answers questions about recycling following a plant-based potluck. Bring your own plate and utensils and a dish to share, or make a donation to Unity.
- “Coastal Resilience in Virginia,” St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 5987 Richmond Road, Warsaw, March 10, 2 p.m. Shep Moon Jr., focuses on how Virginia is preparing coastal areas in the Northern Neck for the effects of climate change. Free. Presented by the Northern Neck Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists. For more information email nnmnpresident@gmail.com.
- Friends of Chatham member mingle, Colonial Tavern Home of the Irish Brigade, 406 Lafayette Blvd., March 12, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Dutch treat meal. New members are welcome. RSVP with Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net so the restaurant will know how many people to expect.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body—Tips from the latest Research, Cooper Library, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach, March 12, 2–3 p.m. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Pots, Palettes and Pottery, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., March 13, 6-8 p.m. An evening of pottery painting. Jarod Kearney discusses pottery pieces in the museum’s collection. Light refreshments provided. Registration required $15 per person, $10 per person for Friends of JMM. Purchase tickets at 540/654-2111.
- Lecture: “Northern Italy and the Otzi Iceman,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St., March 13, 7 p.m. Billy Chestnut talks about the Otzi Iceman and the people of the late Neolithic Age in the Italian Alps. A brief reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations are accepted. Use the George Street entrance. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Association. fred-este.org.
- Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., March 13-15. Creative paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and more will be on display. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with Public Champagne Reception at 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
- Shamrock Shuffle, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville, March 14, 9 a.m. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome; prizes for costume contest. Registration and check in at 8 a.m. $30-$35. Same day registration is cash only. Fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Chorale. Advance registration at brcsings.com.
MEETINGS
- AARP Fredericksburg Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rebecca Bennett will present a program on Deaf and Hard of Hearing Technology. New members welcome.
- Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Association, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Wednesday, noon. For more information call 540/371-2429.
- Potomac River Fisheries Commission, John T. Parran Hearing Room, Carpenter Building, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Friday, 8:30 a.m. Presentations on microplastics in the Chesapeake Bay, electronic harvest reporting and harvest reports. 804/224-7148.
- King George Garden Club, American Legion Building, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George, March 9, 6:30 p.m. Amy Settle will talk about Virginia bluebirds.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Central Rappahannock Heritage Center, 900 Barton St., Suite 111, needs volunteers to work with its unique archives. crhcarchives.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Volunteers For the Blind is a 501©(3) organization which serves the greater Fredericksburg area. Volunteers are needed to read for and shop with people who are blind. Please call 540/899-8847.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
