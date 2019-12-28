CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Medicare Part D open enrollment sessions, through Monday. Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging hosts free sessions to help residents determine if they’re getting the best prescription drug coverage. Trained counselors provide one-on-one reviews. A schedule is available at healthygenerations.org or by calling 540/371-3375. Bring a list of current meds and dosages; Medicare number and login information for Medicare.gov; income information; policy information on a current drug plan; and a form of legal ID and Social Security card.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Debt management workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Jan. 6, 5-6 p.m. Free. To register contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Brains and Balance,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Tuesdays, Jan. 7–Feb. 4, 2-3 p.m. Six-week class is designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. $35 Advance registration is required. For more information call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Memory Café: Relax and Reminisce, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share conversation, nostalgic experiences and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere. For adults with early memory loss and their care partner. In Partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP to 540/372-1144; or 540/228-1502.
- Invasive Plants Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers needed. Food and gloves will be provided. Dress warmly and for the weather. Confirm RSVP at riverfriends.org.
- Rappahannock Community College 50th anniversary open house, Glenns campus, 12745 College Dr, Saluda, Jan. 11, 1-4 p.m. With keynote speaker, the Honorable R. Michael “Mike” McKenney. Tours of the campus will include interactive demos, exhibits, and presentations, nursing simulations, history reenactments and a scavenger hunt. 804/333-6824; celebrate50@rappahannock.edu; rappahannock.edu.
- Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Jan. 12, noon-4 p.m. Open house and refreshments. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- When should I be concerned? Normal Aging & the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, Jan. 16. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Jan. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Members bring in canned soup and crackers for the “Soup for Seniors Program.” New members welcome.
- Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Sophia St., Jan. 13. Scott Walker presents “The Puzzling Portrait of Matthew Fontaine Maury.” Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45 p.m.; speaker at 7:45 p.m. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
