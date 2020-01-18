CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Transform T-shirts into tote bags, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., today, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn to transform gently used T-shirts into environmentally-friendly shopping bags. No sewing required. Please bring scissors. T-shirts will be provided, but bring any you’d like to donate. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- History In Your Hands, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, today, 1-3 p.m. Visitors who are blind or have low vision interact with the collections through tactile exploration of selected objects, and through verbal description, tactile graphics and other materials for artifacts that cannot be touched. To register contact Scott Gardiner at 703/432-8455; or scott.gardiner@usmcu.edu. usmcmuseum.com.
- Benefit gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, today, 6 p.m. Features The Finneys and Madison Creek. All proceeds benefit Quintin Beltran. Dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.
- Communitywide Celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., today, 3-5 p.m. Features music, including Keith Armstead & The MLK Community Choir, dance, spoken word and reflections from area students and community leaders, children’s activities and light refreshments. Free. Presented by Epsilon Rho Boule’ of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity & Partnership for Academic Excellence. 540/760-6525.
- Film: “Hidden Colors, Part 2,” United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, today, 2-5 p.m. Screening and panel discussion. The story of African and Aboriginal people not covered in school history books. Free. Tickets required. eventbrite.com/e/stafford-naacps-movie-night-and-discussion-hidden-colors-part-2-tickets-87514344761.
- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance, The Little Washington Theatre, Gay St., Washington, today, 4 p.m. Features “Songs that Moved the Masses” with area musicians and soloists. The 2020 DreamKeeper Award will be presented to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. Free admission; donations and pledges will be taken at the event. Sponsored by the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship and the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation to benefit Rappahannock County high school graduating seniors to further their education. littlewashingtontheatre.com.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road, Monday, 9-11 a.m. NAACP’s annual breakfast program features Gaye Todd Adegbalola. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. $30. 540/710-1349; fredericksburgnaacp.org/mlk-breakfast-2020.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 9 a.m.-noon. The Rev. Raymond Bell Jr., pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, will be the distinguished guest speaker, and breakfast will be catered by Golden Corral. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under five are free. Contact Loretta Hill at 540/845-2830 for tickets or questions. Hosted by the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union.
- Martin Luther King Jr. youth activities program, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George, Monday, 9 a.m. Activities, speakers and food. Free. Sponsored by King George NAACP and King George Parks and Recreation.
- King Day Oratorical Celebration, Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, Monday. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Youth orators, vendors and community organizations, choir and day of service. Donations of non-perishable food items and new/slightly used winter wear will be collected for distribution to Prince William area families. pwcacdst.org. Search “Let Freedom Ring” on eventbrite.com.
- New Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group, Ladysmith Library Conference Room, 7199 Clara Smith St., Ruther Glen, Tuesday, 10 a.m. 540/228-1502.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sandra Foster shares the health benefits of kombucha, how to make it step-by-step and how the various flavors taste. Vegan potluck follows. Bring a plant-based dish to share or make a donation to St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.”
- REVIVE! training, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose. Each attendee will receive a free REVIVE! kit provided by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. The kit includes the supplies needed to administer naloxone. Individuals who complete the training will also be able to receive a free dose of naloxone through the Rappahannock Area Health District. Register online at bit.ly/REVIVE2register; or contact Sherry Norton-Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org; or 540/374-3337, ext. 102.
- Reading Lee: “The Perfect Man: The Mystery of Robert E. Lee,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. With Allen C. Guelzo. Free. stratfordhall.org/events/reading-lee-the-perfect-man-the-mystery-of-robert-e-lee.
- Animal rescue volunteer recruitment event, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Representatives from more than 16 groups will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on volunteering with animals or becoming a foster.
- Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presentations, children’s activities, gardening advice and item exchange. Seeds, plants and cuttings should be labeled. No invasive or noxious plants. Free coffee, tea and water; bring your own cup. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area. mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html.
- Film: “Eating Up Easter,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Jan. 26, 2-3:30 p.m. An intimate look into the passion and creativity native Rapanui people are harnessing to face the consequences of their rapidly developing island. Free admission. Snow date Feb. 2. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
- Quill a Valentine’s Day Card, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. $10. RSVP required for supplies and seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
- Homebuyer workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by the Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register at vhda.com. Contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226 with questions.
- Fun-Raising Dinner, Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St., Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m. Buffet dinner, cash bar and basket raffle. $40. Benefits Friends of Chatham. Purchase tickets using the PayPal button on the Friends of Chatham website or send a check, made out to Friends of Chatham, to Friends of Chatham, c/o Cathy Walker, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Jan. 29, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Winter Book Sale, 125 Olde Greenwich Dr., Suite 150, Jan. 31-Feb. 4. Jan. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.,for members only; join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us. Feb. 1 and 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items will be half price. Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items in the bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag. librarypoint.org/booksales.
- “The River Within Us,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Feb.1, 7:30 p.m. Variety performance to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. Dessert reception will follow. Sponsored by Dance Matrix & Company. dancematrixcompany.com.
- Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. Adults are $10; children 5-12 years old are $7; children under 5 years of age eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
- Member’s Bus Trip: Edward Hopper and the American Hotel, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Join Gari Melchers Home and Studio for a guided tour of the first in-depth study of hospitality settings depicted in the works of one of the most celebrated American artists. $50 for members, $55 for non-members. Price includes bus transport and tour ticket. Lunch is on your own with a choice of the Best Café or Amuse Restaurant. To make reservations at Amuse call 804/340-1580. Register by Feb. 1 at 540/654-1848; or mpcsolya@umw.edu.
MEETINGS
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. All area residents are welcome. The club is a nonprofit social and charitable organization. 540/645-0478; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
