CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Mary’s Ribbons, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., through Oct. 31. Honor the memory of Mary Washington and all those who have had breast cancer. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence in front of the Mary Washington House during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness to this disease. Ribbons are provided free of charge.
- Citrus Fruit Sale by Stafford High School SkillsUSA, through Nov. 1. Choose from navel, Hamlin and Mandarin oranges, red grapefruit, combo box of navels and grapefruit, and combo box of navels, grapefruit and mandarins. Order through Bobby Jett at 540/371-7200 x11135, voicemail 19626; jettre@staffordschools.net; or download the order form at staffordschools.net/Page/18187.
- Puppy Up Walk, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., today, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Companions against cancer. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk at 11 a.m. $25. fredericksburg@puppyup.org; puppyupwalk.org/fredericksburg.
- Walk and Pedal Past Fossil Fuels event, Old Mill Park, today, 10 a.m. Bike decorating station, local and state environmental organizations and youth environmental advocates. Continues around the Heritage Trail. Water and kids’ activity at Cossey Pond stop. Bring your own water bottle. Pack out your own trash. No rain date. Hosted by Fossil Free Fredericksburg.
- “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Monday and Oct. 21, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Two-hour interactive class facilitated by Marcia Grimsley. For more information and to register contact Chris Johns at uuffva.dre@gmail.com; childcare is available upon request only.
- Personal attendant training, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your lunch, and learn more about consumer-directed care under Medicaid Waiver programs and find out how you can work as a personal attendant in this program. Free workshop. Register at personalattendanttraining.eventbrite.com. 540/373-2559; klett@cildrc.org.
- 29th annual Vigil with the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Program, Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9101 Courthouse Road, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by EmpowerHouse.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Stafford County Fair, Stafford Fair Grounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Thursday through Sunday. Carnival rides, festival food, The Racing Pigs, Miss Stafford County Fair, live entertainment, Kids Power Wheels Derby. truck and tractor pulls, Demolition Derby and more. For schedule and ticket pricing visit staffordfair.com.
- Blood drive for American Red Cross, Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg, 10719 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Friday, 1-5 p.m. Kid-friendly event will have a pumpkin painting area along with other fall festive games. Baked goods and refreshments will be served afterward. In addition, for all donors who sign up, a raffle will be held for a $25 gift card to Paul’s Bakery. The winner will be announced the week of Oct. 21. For additional information and to choose your time slot, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=22407.
- SSI and SSDI–Learn All about It! disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about Social Security eligibility and requirements, the best way to apply for benefits, payee and claimant responsibilities, keeping your benefits while working, and SSDI/SSI work incentives. Register at socialsecuritydrc.eventbrite.com. 540/373-2559.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Rabies Clinic, Holbert Building, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. $10 per shot. Pre-register at the Treasurer’s Office. Animals must be 4 months of age. spotsylvania.va.us/213/Rabies-Clinic.
- Civil War Soldiering dinner and presentation, Generals’ Quarters Restaurant, 32345 Constitution Highway, Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. Dr. Peter Carmichael will focus on the experiences of three Union soldiers, relying heavily on their own written words to uncover their strategies for survival and their emotional responses to the killing fields of central Virginia. $35. A cash bar will be available throughout the event. Reservation, meal selection, and credit card payment are required in advance and can be made at fowb.org. Reservation deadline is Monday. Seating is limited. Dr. Carmichael will bring copies of his recent book, “The War for the Common Soldier,” for purchase and autographing for $25, cash or check only.
- “Planning for Long Term Care: What You Need to Know,” Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Rick Gow, Certified Senior Advisor, will speak about putting together a long term care plan with a focus on long term care considerations, Medicaid, reverse mortgages, legal forms, and more. This free talk is sponsored by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Final date of the season.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Alzheimer’s Forum: 10 Ways to Love Your Brain, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Services and programs that are offered to the community will be discussed with allotted time for questions and answers. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club. 540/226-0396.
- Emergency Disaster Preparedness Forum, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc., 4701 Market St., 2nd floor boardroom, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. Free. Presented by Central Virginia Housing coalition. Contact Sharon Glover to register and receive a free emergency kit from Dominion Virginia Power. 540/604-9943 x226.
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, The Alpine Chef, 200 Lafayette Blvd., Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dutch treat lunchtime gathering. Board members will be on hand with group updates and socializing.
- Box dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Thursday. 540/445-1714; or email sumerduckruritan@gmail.com.
- Basic sign language classes, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., begins Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m. Six-week session teaches basic signs and phrases in an interactive environment. $75 includes book. Register at 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Oct. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Crystal Anderson brings a plant-based twist on classic Southern flavors. Vegan potluck follows the class. Bring a plant-based dish or make a contribution to The Table food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- “Historic Sites in Upper Lancaster County” three-session course, Oct. 23 and 30, and Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m. A tour of the peninsula between the Corotoman and Rappahannock rivers. Sessions start at different locations then caravan to other sites. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Conscious consumption, Downtown Greens community garden, 206 Charles St., Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Hal Wiggins talks about eating habits that benefit the planet and presents a plant-based meal. Suggested donation $5-$10.
- Genealogy Workshop, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Oct. 26, 12:30 p.m. Certified Genealogist Charles “Chuck” Mason is the featured presenter. Presentations include the basics of genealogy; birth, marriage and death records; DNA research; and finding and using genealogy websites. First presentation begins at 1 p.m. Free. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Regional Genealogy Society. vafrgs.org.
- Kicks 4 Kids 5K, Liberty High School, Oct. 26. Family-friendly event to raise funds to feed hungry kids in southern Fauquier County. The 5K is a chip-timed event on the cross country course, with finisher prizes. The 1 Mile event is on the track and will include lap celebrations and incentives. Walkers and strollers welcome at both. Register at runsignup.com/kicks4kids.
- Musical Borrowings: Tribute or Plagiarism? Gari Melchers Home and Studio Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Brooks Kuykendall explores the intriguing history of parodies, tributes and highway robbery in music. Free.
MEETINGS
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Courtney from Copper Fox will make pumpkin succulents. Contact Pam Baldwin at 757/617-4563.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Meeting, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will outline any changes to the FEHBP and their plans for 2020. 540/898-8353.
