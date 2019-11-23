CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Prancing Pony Pottery, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open house will feature a kiln opening. Light refreshments. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. facebook.com/events/656452858182352.
- Holiday Bazaar craft fair, King George Citizens Center, today, noon-3 p.m. Free admission. Bring canned goods for “Love Thy Neighbor.”
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Greater Fredericksburg Black Chamber of Commerce Small Business Saturday Expo, Fredericksburg Hospitality House and Conference Center, 2801 Plank Road, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. A platform for Black businesses to connect, promote their services, and sell their products. With vendors, a game truck and children’s activities, and an African American Santa Claus. General admission is free. Reserve a ticket at greaterfredbcc.com/event/small-business-saturday-expo-2019.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Dec. 3, noon–4 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information, to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Speaker Series: Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Dec. 5, 10–11 a.m. Mayor of Fredericksburg will speak. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Dec. 5, noon-1 p.m. Mindful eating through the holidays. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Dec. 5, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Dreaming of a Green Holiday, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A discussion on ways to create a sustainable holiday. Opens with a plant-based potluck. BYO plate and utensils. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Book Talk and Signing: Patricia Shirley, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Shirley presents her book, “Memories from a Federal Working Girl.” RSVP by email to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. 540/672-1776.
- Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Dec. 7, Newton Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, 10 a.m.-noon, and Montross Library, 56 Polk St., Montross, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”
- Senior and veterans luncheon, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Dec. 7, noon. 540/445-1714.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in their lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meets Fridays at 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, in All Saints Hall Room 5. 540/805-0534.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups for caregivers and persons with early stage dementia meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/228-1502; 800/272-3900.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202, or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667, or Russell Wrightson at 540/604-0129.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Medical Center Beck House. 540/829-8809; 800/232-4264.
- Capital Caring Caregivers Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month, 3-4 p.m., at Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. For more information, contact Emily J. Wild, 540/891-1200; or ewild@capitalcaring.org.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Liberty Community Church, 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton (540/439-0500), Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- CoDA Co-Dependents Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Medical Center. 540/829-8867.
- Drop-in Substance Use Disorder support groups include: •Hunger for Hope, Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg •Remodeled Recovery, Mondays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg •Serenity Sisters (for women), Tuesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., starting Nov. 12, 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com. hearingvoicesusa.org.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516. fahass.org/client-services.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- NAMI “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. 540/847-6974.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Contact R. Daniels 540/373-8185.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- SMART Recovery support group meets in Fredericksburg on Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Church of Christ, 336 Riverside Drive, as an alternative to 12-step groups for any type of addiction. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com. A group meets at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center on Thursdays, 7:15–8:45 p.m.; contact Kevin at 804/781-4769, or culpepersmart@gmail.com.
- Spinal Cord Injury support group meets every third Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Contact Brenda Guevara at brenda.guevara20@gmail.com.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays, 7–8 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital. Call Trista Ingrodi at 540/741-4023 to register.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/374-3366x114.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 877/285-1299, or visit wearevirginiaveterans.org. Crisis hotline 800/273-TALK (8255).
