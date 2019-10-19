CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Alzheimer’s Forum: 10 Ways to Love Your Brain, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 7 p.m. Services and programs that are offered to the community will be discussed with allotted time for questions and answers. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club. 540/226-0396.
- Emergency Disaster Preparedness Forum, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc., 4701 Market St., 2nd floor boardroom, Monday, 10 a.m. Free. Presented by Central Virginia Housing coalition. Contact Sharon Glover to register and receive a free emergency kit from Dominion Virginia Power. 540/604-9943 x226.
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, The Alpine Chef, 200 Lafayette Blvd., Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dutch treat lunchtime gathering. Board members will be on hand with group updates and socializing.
- Basic sign language classes, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., begins Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Six-week session teaches basic signs and phrases in an interactive environment. $75 includes book. Register at 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Crystal Anderson brings a plant-based twist on classic Southern flavors. Vegan potluck follows the class. Bring a plant-based dish or make a contribution to The Table food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- “Historic Sites in Upper Lancaster County” three-session course, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m. A tour of the peninsula between the Corotoman and Rappahannock rivers. Sessions start at different locations then caravan to other sites. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- “Sip and Dip,” 200 Prince St., Tappahannock, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Joyce Crown–Wilkins guides adult participants through another interesting and imaginative art exercise. Bring your favorite beverage. Space limited to 20 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Call 804/925-1011; or text 804/761-8082.
- Conscious consumption, Downtown Greens community garden, 206 Charles St., Friday, 6 p.m. Hal Wiggins talks about eating habits that benefit the planet and presents a plant-based meal. Suggested donation $5-$10.
- Tour Library of Congress National Audio Visual Center with Sierra Club, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper, Saturday. Learn about how the building was re-purposed and see the movie “The Witches.” Admission is free. Register in advance. Limited space. rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
- Genealogy Workshop, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Certified Genealogist Charles “Chuck” Mason is the featured presenter. Presentations include the basics of genealogy; birth, marriage and death records; DNA research; and finding and using genealogy websites. First presentation begins at 1 p.m. Free. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Regional Genealogy Society. vafrgs.org.
- Embrey Mill Halloween 5K and Monster Mile, Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Saturday, 6:30-10 a.m. 5K registration for all ages $30-$35; Monster Mile registration for ages 12 and under $20-$22. Prizes include cash, trophies, best costume and participant medals for all Monster Mile runners. Race proceeds will help fund two 2019–2020 SCPS swim scholarships for $2,000 each. Register at racetimingunlimited.com.
- Kicks 4 Kids 5K, Liberty High School, Saturday. Family-friendly event to raise funds to feed hungry kids in southern Fauquier County. The 5K is a chip-timed event on the cross country course, with finisher prizes. The 1 Mile event is on the track and will include lap celebrations and incentives. Walkers and strollers welcome at both. Register at runsignup.com/kicks4kids.
- Grand opening: Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Ceremony and tour followed by a free children’s street hockey clinic for children ages 8-14; participants must pre-register due to limited space. All participants will receive a free street hockey stick. No skates are allowed for this clinic, tennis shoes only. For details and to register for the free clinic visit washcaps.formstack.com/forms/street_hockey_clinic_series. Skaters are encouraged to bring inline skates and give the rink a try after the clinic is finished. 540/372-1086; or fxbghockey.com.
- Musical Borrowings: Tribute or Plagiarism? Gari Melchers Home and Studio Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Brooks Kuykendall explores the intriguing history of parodies, tributes and highway robbery in music. Free.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Upper Rappahannock River Report Card Release, Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Analyzes 12 tributaries to the Rappahannock River in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties. Features a short presentation, poster and mingle session with refreshments, and Q&A. Free. Register at riverfriends.org/events.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Oct. 30, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- First Friday: Paint a Pet, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. Sonja Petersen Cantu leads a 90-minute hands-on class to paint one of the Fredericksburg SPCA’s rescue animals featured in the museum exhibit. Free; due to limited spots, RSVP is required. Contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037 x 138; or tcramer@famcc.org. famva.org.
- Children’s Business Fair, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Center Court, Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m. Children ages 5 to 17 showcase their businesses, actively sell goods/services and network with the community and other business leaders. childrensbusinessfair.org/fredericksburg-parent.
- Scrapbooking party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Nov. 2. Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus desserts, snacks, bottled water and soft drinks, door prizes and silent auction. Vendors will have new products and a few make and takes. $50. Reserve your space by Oct. 28; send checks made out to Sumerduck Ruritan Club in care of Lettie Glenz, 14667 Days Hill Lane, Sumerduck, VA 22742. 540/445-1714.
- Genealogy workshops, Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St., Warrenton, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Classes on family history research and resources to include courthouse records, African-American research, researching the internet, organizing your research, DNA, DAR and SAR. Lunch will be provided; Joseph Dooley will present “Who Were the Parents of Elizabeth Terhune?” Free, however, reserve a slot by Oct. 28. Limited space. Sponsored by Fauquier Court House Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution with the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. Contact Candy Weitz at candyweitz@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Jim Schepmoes from Habitat for Humanity is the invited speaker. All area residents welcome. 540/891-2814; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Oct. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714
