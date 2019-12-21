CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Medicare Part D open enrollment sessions, through Dec. 30. Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging hosts free sessions to help residents determine if they’re getting the best prescription drug coverage. Trained counselors provide one-on-one reviews. A schedule is available at healthygenerations.org or by calling 540/371-3375. Bring a list of current meds and dosages; Medicare number and login information for Medicare.gov; income information; policy information on a current drug plan; and a form of legal ID and Social Security card.
- Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Jan. 2, noon-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Debt management workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Jan. 6, 5-6 p.m. Free. To register contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Brains and Balance,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Tuesdays, Jan. 7–Feb. 4, 2-3 p.m. Six-week class designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. $35. Advance registration is required. For more information call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Invasive Plants Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers needed. Food and gloves provided. Dress warmly and for the weather. RSVP at riverfriends.org.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Jan. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Members bring in canned soup and crackers for the “Soup for Seniors Program.” New members welcome.
Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Sophia St., Jan. 13. Scott Walker presents “The Puzzling Portrait of Matthew Fontaine Maury.” Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45 p.m.; speaker at 7:45 p.m. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
