CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Film: “Eating Up Easter,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., today, 2-3:30 p.m. An intimate look into the passion and creativity native Rapanui people are harnessing to face the consequences of their rapidly developing island. Free admission. Snow date Feb. 2. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
- Ebbie Hynson’s 100th Birthday Celebration, JarrettThor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, today, 4-6 p.m. Display of 50 of her works over the years, cake, live music and special entertainment. Art sale proceeds will go toward her art supplies, hairdressing and chocolate (in that order). 804/224-7200; or Jarretthor@aol.com.
- Quill a Valentine’s Day Card, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2 p.m. $10. RSVP required for supplies and seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
- Homebuyer workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by the Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register at vhda.com. Contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226 with questions.
- Fun-Raising Dinner, Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St., Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Buffet dinner, cash bar and basket raffle. $40. Benefits Friends of Chatham. Purchase tickets at friendsofchatham.org.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 4:30 p.m. librarypoint.org.
- Co-op Happy Hour Plus One, Tapa Rio, 1101 Sophia St., Friday, 6-8 p.m. Co-op community-building and plans for the store opening. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Winter Book Sale, 125 Olde Greenwich Dr., Suite 150, Friday–Feb. 4. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.,for members only; join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us. Saturday and Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items will be half price. Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items in the bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag. librarypoint.org/booksales.
- “The River Within Us,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Variety performance to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. Dessert reception will follow. Sponsored by Dance Matrix & Company. dancematrixcompany.com.
- Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. Adults are $10; children 5-12 years old are $7; children under 5 years of age eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
- NAACP membership drive and voter registration, JazCutz, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105, Stafford, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Green Your Organization, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Conversation on making any organization more sustainable. Enjoy a plant-based potluck before the discussion. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Sign language classes, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m. Learn numbers, letters and basic words and phrases. A book is provided to beginners. For returning participants, bring book from first class with you. Cost is $75. Registration and payment can be made at cildrc.networkforgood.com/events/17500-sign-language-class. 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Homeschool Days: Lighter Than Air, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Feb. 4–5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Home School students discover the science and history behind gas laws, pressure and the machines Marines use that utilize lighter-than-air technology. Families only need to participate on one day. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
- Quality Connections, 409 Progress St., Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Educational Series of the Alzheimer’s Association and the disability Resource Center—overview of series goals. RSVP to 540/373-2559; or 540/228-1502.
- Lunch & Learn: Healthy Heart Habits, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Feb. 6, noon-1 p.m. Bring your healthy lunch and learn the risk factors for heart disease and ways to reduce your risk. Wear red. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Horseback Riding Classes, White Buffalo Horse Farm, 4325 Muster Field Road, Culpeper, Feb. 7–March 4. The class is for ages 6 and older. See registration form for times and fees. Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. For more information, visit whitebuffalohorses.com. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
- Invasive Plants Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers needed. Food and gloves will be provided. Dress warmly and for the weather. Confirm RSVP at riverfriends.org.
- Celebrating West African Dance, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves leads two dance class sessions. Family event also includes vendors, food and fun. $10. Proceeds support the church’s Dance Ministry. For more details email monisbro5@gmail.com; or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
- Black book fair, JazCutz, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105, Stafford, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
- VHDA Homeownership Education Class, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. This class is taught in English. For more information contact Yolanda Williams at 540/479-3226; register at vhda.com/freeclass.
- Member’s Bus Trip– Edward Hopper and the American Hotel, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Join Gari Melchers Home and Studio for a guided tour of the first in-depth study of hospitality settings depicted in the works of one of the most celebrated American artists. $50 for members, $55 for non-members. Price includes bus transport and tour ticket. Lunch is on your own with a choice of the Best Café or Amuse Restaurant. To make reservations at Amuse call 804/340-1580. Register by Saturday at 540/654-1848; or mpcsolya@umw.edu.
MEETINGS
- FAMPO meeting, VDOT auditorium, 87 Deacon Road (green roof), Monday. Open house with state officials starts at 6 p.m., state presentation and FAMPO meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Officials present results of the state’s I-95 corridor improvement study, and FAMPO’s Policy Committee will discuss local transportation topics. There will be a time for public comment. 540/373-2890; fampo@gwregion.org; or fampo.gwregion.org.
- American Revolution Round Table of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. Michelle Hamilton presents “Myths and Legends about George Washington.” Free. Light Refreshments.
- Stafford County Lions Club, Augustine Golf Club, 76 Monument Drive, Stafford, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Meeting program is “The Opiate Epidemic: How Can You Help?” This brief training with Carmen Greiner will give you an introduction to opiate addiction, address treatment approaches and suggest what you can do to help. Social time at 6:30 p.m.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.