CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- The Lincoln—Douglas Debate, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2–4 p.m. Lecture by Tom Matthes. Admission is free; free will donations appreciated. Please RSVP. 540/672-1776.
- VHDA Homebuyer workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Register at vhda.com. Direct questions to Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Memory Café, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30–11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. 540/228-1502.
- Heart & Soul Quilting and Sewing and Quilts of Valor open sew, Salem Church Library Room B, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 4-8:30 p.m. vastarquiters.com.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 5:30–7:30 p.m. John Iacunato and Susan Worrell demonstrate their incredible Mushroom Bolognese. Vegan potluck follows; bring a plant-based dish to share or make a donation to St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Forum: Policy Positions of 2020 Presidential Candidates, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Presentations on policy positions will be followed with discussions with candidate representatives.
- Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Friday 1-11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $65 includes both days, 6-foot table, Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, snacks, drinks and door prizes. Contact Anne Corbin 540/219-3646 for information and registration.
- Storytelling Through Artifacts: African and African American Material Culture at Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Kelley Fanto Deetz will lead a lecture in the Council House followed by a private tour. Free. stratfordhall.org.
- Fredericksburg Food Co-Op Bag Bee, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors; T-shirts will be provided. No sewing required. Come 10:30–11:30 a.m. for instructions. Take some T-shirts home to work on them at your convenience or drop off completed bags. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Youth Climate Crisis Conference, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–3:35 p.m. Multiple panels, presentations and kids activities. Food will be provided during a break between sessions, but bring your own water bottle. Sponsored by Fossil Free Fredericksburg.
- Baltimore Pit Beef Fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville, Saturday, 6 p.m. Premium roast beef shaved thin and piled high on a bulky roll with creamy horseradish sauce accompanied by tossed salad, mac & cheese, potato salad, appetizers and desserts. $25. Beer and wine extra. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit the upkeep and maintenance of the building and its dependencies. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Conversations with Local Poet, Larry D. Giles, Essex History Museum, 218 Water Lane, Tappahannock, Saturday and March 1, 3-5 p.m. Giles, author of “Father Tree Water: Collected Poems and Photographs of the Rappahannock Mind, Body, Spirit,” will share recollections of human courage and resilience to the sweet sounds of guitarists Eugene and Frank Smith. Seating is limited. essexmuseum.org.
- Civic Lab: 2020 Census, Newton Branch Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, March 2, 6–7 p.m. Learn about the 2020 Census and its importance to you and your community. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. 804/472-3820.
- Quality Connections: I Have a Disability, Now What? 409 Progress St., March 4, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Educational Series of the Alzheimer’s Association and the disability Resource Center. Register at qualityconnectionsdrc.eventbrite.com.
- Internet Safety: Identify Red Flags & Keep Yourself Safe, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, March 5, 5-6 p.m. Dave Groot shares proactive internet security solutions. Free. No registration required. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- A First Daughter’s White House Wedding, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116, March 5, 7–8:30 p.m. Lauren McGwin shares the fascinating story of the private White House wedding of Maria Monroe and Samuel Laurence Gouverneur, and the tragic event that cut short Washington society’s celebration of their marriage. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, March 5, noon–1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Adulting 101 – Seminars to Learn What Life Hasn’t Taught You: The Home Buying Process, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, March 5, 6-8 p.m. Led by Realtor John Fischer, insurance agent Stephen King and mortgage loan officer Chandler Clark. Free. No registration required. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” Grace Community Center, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, March 5 through April 9. The family financial class will be held Thursdays at 7 p.m. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. Register at 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
- “Turning Memories into Art: Mixed Media Collage” RCC’s Warsaw campus, March 5, 12 and 19 from 2–4 p.m. Students use a favorite item or memory to create a one-of-a-kind work of art. Participants are asked to bring materials such as an old photo, lace from Mom’s wedding gown, a relative’s cherished recipe—anything that elicits favorite memories or inspiration. Advance registration, with payment of $50 which includes supplies, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning.
- Casino Night, The Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St., March 6, 7–11 p.m. Ticket includes open bar (beer and wine), play money for casino games, appetizers, music, dancing and other surprises. Cocktail Attire. $25-$5,000. Tickets available at eventbrite.com, or by sending a check payable to “The Dr. Yum Project” to 10482 Georgetown Drive, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; indicate the names and emails of all attendees. Laura@DoctorYum.org.
- Tea tasting fundraiser, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., March 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tea tastings and a selection of cookies, raffles, silent auction and themed items for sale. $10. Benefits Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. facebook.com/RikkisRefuge.
- Ordinary Women Doing Extraordinary Things, Germanna Workforce Center, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, March 7. Doors open at 4 p.m. A celebration of women in the community. Register at eventbrite.com.
- Maker Space & Tech Petting Zoo, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, March 7, 3-5 p.m. Try hands-on learning products the library is considering for future programs and events. Free. No registration is required. In partnership with TLC-SmartTech. 540/825-8691; or adenicola@cclva.org.
- 5K and 10K, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, March 7. Both races start at 10 a.m. in the picnic area. $30-$45. Parking fee waived for all participants. Arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. for race day registration. Walkers and strollers welcome. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Belle Isle. 804/462-5030; bishopsevents.com/event/2020-belle-isle-5k-10k.
MEETINGS
- L.A. Clarke Superfund Site Community Meeting, Fredericksburg Christian School, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Presentation begins at 7 p.m. EPA will provide a brief update on clean up efforts and will be available for informal discussion. Direct questions to Alexander Mandell at 215/814-5517; or mandell.alexander@epa.gov. Website is epa.gov/superfund/laclarke.
- Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. All area residents welcome. The club is a nonprofit social and charitable organization. 540/645-0478; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library Room LL2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. A program on the Clan Gordon will be presented. Free.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in their lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meets Fridays at 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, in All Saints Hall Room 5. 540/805-0534.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups for caregivers and persons with early stage dementia meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/228-1502; 800/272-3900.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202, or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667, or Russell Wrightson at 540/604-0129.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Medical Center Beck House. 540/829-8809; 800/232-4264.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Liberty Community Church, 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton (540/439-0500), Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- CoDA Co-Dependents Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Contact Dolores at 540/786-3742; greywolves1@comcast.net.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- Coping with Trauma meets Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 405 Bridgewater St. Single incident or cumulative. Knock on front door. Contact Tracy at 540/300-7308; growingrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Medical Center. 540/829-8867.
- Drop-in Substance Use Disorder support groups include:
- •Hunger for Hope, Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., 600 Jackson St. Contact Jeremy Burton at 540/373-3223 x8575; jburton@rappahannockareacsb.
- •Remodeled Recovery, Mondays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg
- •Serenity Sisters (for women), Tuesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., starting Nov. 12, 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee Dickens at 540/623-6539, or cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516. fahass.org/client-services.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment on Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. For information contact Katie at 540/907-4555, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org.
- Live Life/Love Life is a six-week class for teens with anxiety or depression. Call for dates. Mental Health America of Fredericksburg, 540/371-2704; mhafred@mhafred.org.
- NAMI “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, 540/847-6974; and Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in the main floor 1-West A Conference Room, 540/373-1744.
- NAMI for families of loved ones with mental illness meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital, 1-West Conference Room. Contact Katie at 540/846-3332, or katiesam32@aol.com.
- NAMI format mental wellness support group meets Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital, 1-West A Conference Room. Contact Karen Kallay at 540/373-1744, or kakallay@gmail.com.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Peer Connections for general mental health and/or substance use challenges meets Thursdays, 1-3 p.m., at 405 Bridgewater St. Knock on front door. Contact Karen McDonald at 540/412-8120, or growingrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Peer to Peer, Hands of Hope, MAT participants meets Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at 600 Jackson St. Contact Jeremy Burton at 540/373-3223 x8575, or jburton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Contact R. Daniels 540/373-8185.
- Saturday Support and Share for emotional and substances meets Saturdays, noon-2 p.m., at 405 Bridgewater St. Knock on front door. Contact Carlie at 540/369-2797, or growingrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- Sit & Stitch & Color & Converse meets Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., at 405 Bridgewater St. Knock on front door. Contact Carlie at 540/369-2797; growingrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- SMART Recovery support group meets in Fredericksburg on Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Church of Christ, 336 Riverside Drive, as an alternative to 12-step groups for any type of addiction. Contact Cindee Dickens at 540/623-6539, or cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com. A group meets at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center on Thursdays, 7:15–8:45 p.m.; contact Kevin at 804/781-4769, or culpepersmart@gmail.com.
- Spinal Cord Injury support group meets every third Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Contact Brenda Guevara at brenda.guevara20@gmail.com.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays, 7–8 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital. Call Trista Ingrodi at 540/741-4023 to register.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/374-3366x114.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Women’s Self-Empowerment Group meets Wednesdays, noon to 2 p.m., at 405 Bridgewater St. Knock on front door. Contact Carlie at 540/369-2797 or growingrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 877/285-1299, or visit wearevirginiaveterans.org. Crisis hotline 800/273-TALK (8255).
Wounded Warriors support and referrals meets first and third Mondays, 6-8 p.m., at American Legion Post 89, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George. Call Jere Palmer at 540/842-2481; jpalmer@rappahannockareacsb.org.
