CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., today, noon-4 p.m. Open house and refreshments. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Fredericksburg Cooperative Preschool open house, 810 Princess Anne St., Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Free. 540/509-1374; fpionline.org.
- Presentation: Total Maximum Daily Load, Belle Isle State Park Visitor’s Center, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, Tuesday, 2:15-3:15 p.m. Rebecca Shoemaker presents on Total Maximum Daily Load. Sponsored by the Northern Neck Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists. For more information, email nnmnpresident@gmail.com. Persons with a disability in need of accommodations to participate in this activity should contact Tara Brent at 804/580-5694 five days prior to the event. 800/828-1120 TDD.
- #MuseumSelfie Day 2020, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Wednesday. Stop by the museum and capture your selfie—or post a throwback photo. Use #USMCMuseum and #MuseumSelfie on your posts to share the photos on Facebook (@USMCMuseum), Instagram (@USMCMuseum), or Twitter (@MarineMuseum). usmcmuseum.com.
- When should I be concerned? Normal Aging & the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, Thursday. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Lecture: “The Roman Kingdom: History, Legend, Myth and Culture,” St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Friday, 7 p.m. Rusty Neal explores the earliest period of Roman history, from the eighth to the sixth century B.C. Social gathering at 6:30 p.m. Free, donations are accepted. Sponsored by The Fredericksburg-Este Association. fred-este.org.
- Vision for the Food Co-op, 907 Princess Anne St., Saturday, 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. GM Chris Roland shares his vision and plan for opening Fredericksburg’s community-owned, locally-focused, sustainable grocery store in 2020. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Hand and Foot tournament, 13408 Black Walnut Lane, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and cards tournament. $30. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. dreams4u.org.
- Cross Stitch Class, Mary Washington House, Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Introductory class covers chart reading, spacing out your piece, stitching out your piece and finishing your work. Supplies provided. $30 members, $35 nonmember. Limited to 15 participants. 540/373-5630.
- Lee Family Birthday Celebration, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters, opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds, and birthday cake. Free. stratfordhall.org.
- Transform T-shirts into tote bags, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Jan. 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn to transform gently used T-shirts into environmentally friendly shopping bags. No sewing required. Please bring scissors. T-shirts will be provided, but bring any you’d like to donate. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- History In Your Hands, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Jan. 19, 1-3 p.m. Visitors who are blind or have low vision interact with the collections through tactile exploration of selected objects, and through verbal description, tactile graphics and other materials for artifacts that cannot be touched. To register contact Scott Gardiner at 703/432-8455; or scott.gardiner@usmcu.edu. usmcmuseum.com.
- Film: “Hidden Colors, Part 2,” United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Jan. 19, 2-5 p.m. Screening and panel discussion. The story of African and Aboriginal people not covered in school history books. Free. Tickets required. eventbrite.com/e/stafford-naacps-movie-night-and-discussion-hidden-colors-part-2-tickets-87514344761.
- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance, The Little Washington Theatre, Gay St., Washington, Jan. 19, 4 p.m. Features “Songs that Moved the Masses” with area musicians and soloists. The 2020 DreamKeeper Award will be presented to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. Free admission; donations and pledges will be taken at the event. Sponsored by the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship and the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation to benefit Rappahannock County high school graduating seniors to further their education. littlewashingtontheatre.com.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road, Jan. 20, 9-11 a.m. NAACP’s annual breakfast program features Gaye Todd Adegbalola. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. $30. 540/710-1349; fredericksburgnaacp.org/mlk-breakfast-2020.
- King Day Oratorical Celebration, Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, Jan. 20. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Youth orators, vendors and community organizations, choir and day of service. Donations of non-perishable food items and new/slightly used winter wear will be collected for distribution to Prince William area families. pwcacdst.org. Search “Let Freedom Ring” on eventbrite.com.
- New Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group, Ladysmith Library Conference Room, 7199 Clara Smith St., Ruther Glen, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. 540/228-1502.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Jan. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sandra Foster shares the health benefits of kombucha, how to make it step-by-step and how the various flavors taste. Vegan potluck follows. Bring a plant-based dish to share or make a donation to St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.”
- Animal rescue volunteer recruitment event, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Jan. 25, 1 to 5 p.m. Representatives from more than 16 groups will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on volunteering with animals or becoming a foster.
- Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presentations, children’s activities, gardening advice and item exchange. Seeds, plants and cuttings should be labeled. No invasive or noxious plants. Free coffee, tea and water; bring your own cup. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area. mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html.
- Film: “Eating Up Easter,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Jan. 26, 2-3:30 p.m. An intimate look into the passion and creativity native Rapanui people are harnessing to face the consequences of their rapidly developing island. Free admission. Snow date Feb. 2. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
- Quill a Valentine’s Day Card, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. $10. RSVP required for supplies and seating. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Sophia St., Monday. Scott Walker presents “The Puzzling Portrait of Matthew Fontaine Maury.” Social time at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45 p.m.; speaker at 7:45 p.m. Talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. 540/399-1702; or cwrtdinner@yahoo.com. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Howell Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Guy Mussey presents “Getting Your Garden Ready for Spring.” Free. Open to the public.
- Green Drinks, Tapa Rio, 1101 Sophia St., Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Inaugural meeting for interested environmental citizens. Social time followed by free presentation by Eric Bonds on Fossil Free Fredericksburg. rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Speaker is from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank; members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. 540/370-0036.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 22. Bar opens at 5:45 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; program starts about 7:30 p.m. with questions afterward. Ryan Longfellow presents “U.S. Grant and the Battle of the Wilderness.” Dinner $32 by cash or check at the door. Reservations no later than Friday at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations. For details email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or visit cwrtf.org.
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Fredericksburg Branch Library, Saturday, 2 p.m. Free genealogy websites. DNA discussion and beginners’ session at 1 p.m. Free.
