CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., today, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Creative paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and more will be on display. Free admission. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
- Conscious Consumption with Hal Wiggins, Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, 810 Princess Anne St., today, 9:30–10:45 a.m. Scientist and author Hal Wiggins will share the transformative effects on his health and the environment of replacing meat with salad as a complete meal. All are welcome at this special Lenten program.
- Virginia Career Works hiring event, Rappahannock Community College Warsaw campus, Monday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Approximately 25 employers and a variety of careers available in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula region. Career advisers will be on-site; attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes for review. Job seekers must verify their registration on the Virginia Workforce Connection website: vawc.virginia.gov.
- Madison’s birthday and wreath laying ceremony, Madison Family Cemetery, 11350 Constitution Highway Montpelier Station, Monday, 1:30 p.m. Commemorate the 269th birthday of James Madison with the United States Marine Corps Band, honor guard, color guard, and firing detail. Free. montpelier.org.
- Quilts of Valor presentations, Lee’s Hill Community Center, 1 HHC Drive, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Organized by Virginia Star Quilters. vastarquiters.com.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30–11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another, and care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Jason Fowler, Culpeper Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Dr., Culpeper, Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. The high-performance athlete and two-time world Ironman champion inspires and motivates his audiences to think big. Fowler also is a wheelchair user. Free, no registration needed.
- Menokin Speaker Series: “Carrying Independence,” Menokin Visitors Center, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw, Wednesday, 6–7:30 p.m. With author Karen A. Chase. Books will be available for purchase and signing. $10. 804/333-1776; or menokin.org/register/#1550266743131-6e2f6c43-4001.
- Dueling Arrangers, The Pavilion On Lakeland Farm, 13528 Sedwick Lane, Orange, Wednesday, 1–3 p.m. Renowned floral designer, David Pippin, battles Tom May in an epic flower arranging showdown. Arrive early to enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and visit vendors. Arrangements will be auctioned. $50 in advance on eventbrite.com. $55 at the door. Sponsored by the Dolley Madison Garden Club.
- “When in the Course of Women’s Events…,” Ristorante Renato, 422 William St., Thursday, noon–2 p.m. G. Scott Walker lectures on notable Fredericksburg-area women. Cost is $25, payable by check only. Select from three entrees. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. RSVP to seters@comcast.net.
- Live bonsai tree exhibition, University of Mary Washington, Hurley Convergence Center, Digital Auditorium, 1801 College Ave., Thursday, 2–3:15 p.m. Bob Chilton and Todd Stewart of Gardens Unlimited return to UMW with an exquisite selection of their bonsai trees. Includes lecture, pruning and shaping demonstration and Q&A with the audience. Free. cas.umw.edu/asian.
- Cedar Mountain volunteer tree planting, Cedar Mountain Farm, 23350 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan, Friday, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. Project is focused on planting native tree saplings to protect water quality and improve habitat for fish, wildlife, and pollinators. Tools, gloves, plants, water and snacks provided. Bring a hat or visor and a reusable water bottle. All participants must complete and sign a waiver. Free. RSVP. 540/373-3448; riverfriends.org/events.
- All About Medicaid Waivers, Culpeper Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Friday, noon–2 p.m. Learn about Virginia’s Medicaid Waivers, qualifications for a waiver, services and more. Register at bit.ly/3a9dK48. Contact Tennie Gratz for information at tgratz@cidrc.org.
- Local authors celebrate Women’s History, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Friday, 7–8:30 p.m. Local authors, Lillian Aylor, K.D. Brown and Kimberly M., discuss their books and their individual paths to self publishing. Book sales and signing follow. Moderated by the Rev. Patricia Wormley. Sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc. 540/987-3340; 540/661-2013; or nb_roberts@msn.com.
- Civic Lab: 2020 Census, Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall, Friday, 3–4:30 p.m. Learn about the 2020 Census and its importance to you and your community. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. 540/372-1144.
- “Untold Stories of Women in History: Love, Liberty, Equality,” begin at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Friday, 6–8 p.m. Check in at Kobler Hall; enter off Charlotte St. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. $10 per person. A reception with light refreshments will follow the last vignette at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Co-sponsored by the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center, Fredericksburg United Methodist and St. George’s Episcopal churches, Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania, and the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, the event will celebrate Women’s History Month and the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote. Reserve a tour at fowb.org.
- Learn to Weave workshop, Rice’s Hotel—Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday through March 22, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $150–$175. rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- With the Marines in Vietnam, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Self-guided tour with museum subject matter experts stationed at key points. usmcmuseum.com.
- With the Marines in World War II, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 1:30–3 p.m. Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of WWII. Self-guided tour with museum subject matter experts stationed at key points. usmcmuseum.com.
- Discover Our Co-Op, Living Water Church, 318 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 2–4 p.m. General Manager Chris Roland will explain and update on plans for opening the store. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 5–7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6–12, and kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. 540/399-1744.
- Spring at Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tours of the Great House and East Garden, and seed giveaway. $10–$20. Paint and sip party includes a glass of Ingleside wine and paint supplies. 3–5 p.m. $40 per person. Space is limited to 30, must be at least age 15. Pre-registration required. stratfordhall.org/events/spring-at-stratford-hall.
- Gardening is For the Birds, Wild Birds Unlimited of Fredericksburg, 1937 Carl D. Silver Parkway, March 22, 1 p.m. Anne Tremper will discuss creating a sustainable landscape to support birds and wildlife using native plants. fredericksburg.wbu.com/gardening-is-for-the-birds.
- Coffee with a Suffragist, Books-A-Million coffee shop, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, March 22, 2–3 p.m. Learn about Lucy Burns. No reading or preparation required; good conversation and sharing of ideas. Organized by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
- CANCELED Picturing New Connections, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, March 25, 10:30 a.m. Program combines sensory-rich and interactive guided discussions with a related art-making experience afterwards. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
- Tea & Book Discussion:”The Widow Washington, The Life of Mary Washington,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., March 25, 1–3 p.m. With Author Martha Saxton. $30–$35. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., March 25, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Learn how to make vegetarian shepherd’s pie. Vegan potluck follows the class. Bring a plant-based dish to share or make a donation to St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- “Honeybees: A Look Inside and Outside the Hive,” Rappahannock Community College’s Kilmarnock Center, March 25 and April 1 and 8, 1–3 p.m. Catherine Bennett teaches how bees interact and work within their hive and how to create habitats conducive to bees. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35 is required. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Heart & Soul Quilting and Sewing and Quilts of Valor open sew, Salem Church Library Room B, 2607 Salem Church Road, March 25, 4–8:30 p.m. vastarquiters.com.
- REVIVE! training, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, March 26, noon–1:30 p.m. Learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose. Each attendee will receive a free REVIVE! kit provided by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. The kit includes the supplies needed to administer naloxone. Individuals who complete the training will also be able to receive a free dose of naloxone through the Rappahannock Area Health District. Register online at bit.ly/REVIVE2register; or contact Sherry Norton–Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org; or 540/374-3337, ext. 102.
- Living with Alzheimer’s–For Middle-Stage Caregivers, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road, March 26, 12:30–4:30 p.m. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Civic Lab: 2020 Census, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, March 27, 10–11:30 p.m. Learn about the 2020 Census and its importance to you and your community. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. 540/372-1144.
- Introduction to Feng Shui, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, March 27, 1–3 p.m. Debbie Bowie shows how the arrangement of your living areas and work spaces influences relationships, health, finances and more. Copies of her book, “Rock Scissors Paper: Understanding How Environment Affects Your Performance on a Daily Basis” are available through Amazon; she will also have some available for purchase at the class. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20 is required. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Learn How to Crazy Quilt, Rice’s Hotel—Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, March 27, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. $60–$65 plus $10 materials fee. rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Race Toward Autism Acceptance and Family Festival, Old Mill Park, 2410 Caroline St., March 28, 7:30 a.m. 5K, 10K and 1-mile fun run. $15–$45. Free festival features bounce houses, service animals, food trucks, face painters, fire trucks, games, sensory tent, DJ, local personalities, vendors and more. cookingautism.org.
- Scouting 4 Eggs adult Easter egg hunt, John Lee Pratt Park, Falmouth, March 28, 5:30–9 p.m. Egg hunt, dinner and cash bar. $50. Benefits Scouting programs throughout the area. No walk ins. Bring a flashlight. Buy tickets at ncacbsa.org/eggs.
- Volunteer orientation for Motts Run Nature Center, 6600 River Road, March 28, 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. Volunteers needed to staff the Motts Run Nature Center on weekends from April through October. A 10-hour commitment is requested for the season. Must be 16 years or older. Children are welcome to volunteer with their parents. Call Alexa Harris to register at 372/1086 x218; or email afharris@fredericksburgva.gov.
- “Speak Yourself Up!” empowerment summit, Hilton Garden Inn, 1060 Hospitality Lane, March 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inspirational speakers, fashion show and makeup demonstrations, Truth Table Talk panelists and vendors. Ticket prices begin at $35. eventbrite.com/e/speak-yourself-up-empowerment-summit-tickets-87438419667.
- Spring Community Clean Up Day, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, March 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Check in and pick up supplies 8–9 a.m. Roadside litter pick up 9 a.m.–noon. Environmental vendor fair 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Supplies return noon–1 p.m. Preregistration is required at tburgess@spotsylvania.va.us; or spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
- Lifetime and Legend of Cathay Williams, Historic Westmoreland County Courthouse, 15803 Kings Highway, Montross, March 28, 1–3 p.m. Dixie Howard–Douglas portrays the first documented woman to pose as a man and serve as a Buffalo Soldier. Light refreshments. 804/493-8440; wcmuseum@verizon.net.
- Home Landscape Course for the Gardening Novice, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, Thursdays, April 2–May 21, 6:30–9 p.m. Eight consecutive two-hour sessions cover soils and fertilizers, annuals and perennials, phenological indicators/IPM, turf maintenance, composting, plant insect pests, plant diseases, and proper planting, pruning and mulching. $125 includes the course manual. Register through March 27 or until classroom capacity is met. 540/658-8000; gmussey@vt.edu; or lisae22@vt.edu.
- Civil War Era Tea, Historic Berea Christian Church, 8957 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, April 4, 1–3 p.m. A full tea complement of sandwiches, scones, savories and sweets with Civil War era entertainment. $20 per person. Make reservations before March 28. Hosted by The Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania. 540/785-2168; bbrezee14@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 5486 St Paul’s Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Annual tea party.
- CANCELED Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Nancy Vehrs discusses how to attract butterflies and provide for them throughout their life cycle by growing native plants. Free.
- NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Branch Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Speaker from Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation highlights activities for seniors. 540/898-8353.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., March 25. Caroline E. Janney will present “Burying the Dead, but Not the Past: Ladies Memorial Associations and the Lost Cause.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door. Reservations no later than March 20 at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations.
