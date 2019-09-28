By Traci Abramson
Gabriel Cummings needed an Eagle project. North Stafford High School Principal Dan Hornick had a safety issue. The result was an immediate call to action.
A couple of weeks ago, Cummings approached Hornick about helping him come up with an idea for an Eagle project that would allow him to serve his school where he is currently a senior. Only days later, a man approached a female student on the wooded path behind the high school and tried to escort her home despite her refusal.
The incident prompted a meeting in which Hornick convened with several deputies from Stafford County’s Sheriff’s department as well as the Stafford County Superintendent. Their purpose: to determine how to best protect students along the path that runs from North Stafford High School to Park Ridge Elementary School. For Hornick, the solution was clear.
Cummings was asked if he would be willing to clean up the path and cut back the smaller trees and underbrush to improve visibility. Cummings jumped at the chance. He quickly wrote up his proposal and got it approved through his local Scout leaders. The approval came Sept. 16. Cummings set the date for his project that Saturday.
Knowing he needed a lot of volunteers but with only days to get the word out, Cummings put out a call to action to several of the groups he is associated with: the students at North Stafford High School, his school lacrosse team and the members of his local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Additionally, a family member posted on the Stafford Talk Facebook page.
“The response was amazing,” Cummings said. “People really showed up and made a difference.”
While most of the participants in the cleanup effort were teammates and friends from church, several from the community heard about the project and came to participate.
Brian Becton, head lacrosse coach at North Stafford, canceled his team’s scheduled weight training on Saturday morning so his team could support the effort. At least a dozen lacrosse players helped out along with Becton and his young daughter. Between other North Stafford students, faculty, church members and members of the community, more than 40 people participated in the cleanup efforts and completed the task.
While the improved visibility will certainly help students walking home from school, Hornick cautioned in a recent email to parents that students should never walk alone. He added, “This incident shows us that caution and clear decision making are imperative for keeping our children safe.”
