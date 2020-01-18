Lions poster contest winner

Lions International Peace Poster eighth grade contest winner Alyssa Layton is pictured with Principal Justin Woodside; Lion Shirley Eye; and art teacher Katie Nooney.

Lions International sponsors an annual Peace Poster Contest that encourages students, ages 11–13, to creatively express what peace means to them. The contest allows student artists to share their unique image of peace with others so that we may all have greater tolerance and international understanding. The 2019–20 contest theme is “Journey of Peace.” The Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is grateful to Walker–Grant Middle School for sponsoring the art/peace competition. Principal Justin Woodside; Alyssa Layton, eighth-grade contest winner; Lion Shirley Eye, club sponsor; and art teacher Katie Nooney, are pictured from left.

