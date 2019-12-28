COPS AND KIDS: Lodge sponsors Christmas shopping trip

The FOP Lodge No. 15 held its annual Cops and Kids Project in December at the Target store in Central Park.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 15 held its annual Cops and Kids Project in December at the Target store in Central Park. The group invited 175 needy children to go Christmas shopping with a law enforcement officer. The children were nominated by their school counselors, the Thurman T. Brisben Center, Hope House and Empowerhouse. The budget was $125 for each child, and funds came from donations from lodge members, the Virginia State FOP Lodge and the community. One hundred percent of the money contributed paid for the children’s shopping and for the costs for the fundraising portion of this project. FOP No. 15 Cops and Kids is run solely by volunteers from the lodge; they appreciate all of those in the Fredericksburg area who contributed and participated in this worthy event.

Tags

Load comments