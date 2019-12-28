COURT OF HONOR: Stafford Scout earns Eagle rank

Adam Rogers, a senior at Brooke Point High School, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. This accomplishment represents almost five years of adventure, fun, work and dedication to the Boy Scout program for Rogers, a member of Stafford Troop 840.
During the process of satisfying the requirements for the Eagle rank, Rogers has performed community service and provided service and leadership for his troop and to his community. His Eagle project was to build a bullpen bench for the Brooke Point baseball team, for which he played for four years.
Rogers will be formally presented the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor ceremony at the Carl Lewis Community Center on Telegraph Road on Saturday at 11 a.m.
