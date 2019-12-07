Critical Incident Stress Management Team recognized at symposium

The CISM Team won the award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety.

The 2019 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services Award winners were announced recently at the 40th annual Governor’s EMS Awards ceremony in Norfolk. The governor recognized many outstanding EMS providers and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.

The Rappahannock EMS Council Critical Incident Stress Management Team, specifically the therapy dogs and chaplain services that are provided, won the 2019 Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety.

Kevin Dillard, president for the REMS Council, offered his congratulations for their outstanding work in the area of mental health, “The Rappahannock EMS Council Critical Incident Stress Management Team is a group of specially-trained public safety providers who help ensure that mental health and psychological safety is reinforced for everyone operating in the public safety arena throughout our region. Mental health has become a prominent concern throughout all EMS communities and we are striving to be proactive on the issue. Our CISM Team consist of both mental health professionals and peer level providers available 24 hours a day.”

