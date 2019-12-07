Critical Incident Stress Management Team recognized at symposium

The 2019 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services Award winners were announced recently at the 40th annual Governor’s EMS Awards ceremony in Norfolk. The governor recognized many outstanding EMS providers and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.
The Rappahannock EMS Council Critical Incident Stress Management Team, specifically the therapy dogs and chaplain services that are provided, won the 2019 Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety.
Kevin Dillard, president for the REMS Council, offered his congratulations for their outstanding work in the area of mental health, “The Rappahannock EMS Council Critical Incident Stress Management Team is a group of specially-trained public safety providers who help ensure that mental health and psychological safety is reinforced for everyone operating in the public safety arena throughout our region. Mental health has become a prominent concern throughout all EMS communities and we are striving to be proactive on the issue. Our CISM Team consist of both mental health professionals and peer level providers available 24 hours a day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.