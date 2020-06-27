Central Rappahannock Regional Library has instituted a new curbside pickup service.
Staff members are preparing materials that have already been placed on hold. Customers will receive an email once their hold is available for pickup at their branch. Customers can check the status of their holds under On Hold in their online account.
The library is asking customers with pickup at Fredericksburg, Howell, Porter, Salem Church and Snow branches to come on an assigned day to avoid traffic issues:
- Wednesdays, 1–5 p.m. (last names between A–H)
- Thursdays, 1–5 p.m. (last names between I–P)
- Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last names between Q–Z)
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (all last names)
Cooper Branch: Thursdays, 1–5 p.m.
Montross Branch: Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Newton Branch: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be no curbside pickup on July 3 or 4.
Curbside pickup is not available at the Towne Centre or Fried Center branches at this time.
Customers will park in the Curbside Pickup Zone and text or call the number displayed on the curbside sign. Customers who don’t use a mobile phone can call the library at 540/645-5381 (or 804/224-0921 for Cooper, Montross or Newton) right before they leave to alert staff to expect their arrival.
Once customers are parked in the Curbside Pickup Zone and have let staff know they’ve arrived, they will pop their trunk, or if that’s not possible, roll down a rear window. For the safety of all, customers should stay in their vehicle with the doors closed. A staff member wearing a face mask and gloves will check out their materials, bag them and deliver the bag right to their car.
The library is concentrating on getting the 19,000 holds already in place into customers’ hands, so the ability to place new holds on physical materials will remain paused until existing holds are filled.
Customers should keep all checked-out materials and donations at home. Fines will not accrue. See librarypoint.org/news/coronavirus for more information on CRRL’s response to COVID-19.
