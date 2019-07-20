Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been recognized by the Awards and Recognition Committee of the Virginia Library Association.
“[Winners were selected] from a very competitive application pool. Librarians and library project teams from academic, public and special libraries across the commonwealth [were] honored for their exemplary contributions to their communities and profession in 2018.”
Dr. Samuel Smart, former CRRL Library Board member, received the Trustee Award for his consistent and tireless advocacy and support for the library during his long tenure on CRRL’s Board of Trustees. Smart dedicated 16 years of service to the library, championing CRRL’s budget requests and advocating for staff raises, increases to the materials allocation, and the expansion of library services. A well-known optometrist for 47 years, Smart retired from practice in December 2018 and is enjoying retirement with his wife Laura.
Joy O’Toole, Adult Services programmer at Howell Branch, received the Outstanding Professional Associate Award for fostering communication among library employees throughout the Commonwealth and advancing and strengthening the image of professional library associates. O’Toole was selected for her embodiment of the ideals of customer service, her ability to make connections with customers and coworkers alike, and her enthusiasm and leadership. The Awards and Recognition Committee was particularly impressed by O’Toole’s initiatives to connect and support local authors through the Inklings program, special events and CRRL’s Rappahannock Writers Conference.
CRRL’s Creative Minds initiative, under the leadership of Youth Services coordinator Darcie Caswell, and in coordination with Tina Bialecki, Paragon Autism Services’s director of Community Outreach and Education, was chosen for the Public Innovator Award for making an outstanding contribution to advance the mission of the public library.
Creative Minds is a class specially created for children with autism and other special needs at an elementary developmental level. The goal of the program is to create a safe, welcoming and supportive environment where students are given the tools and support they need to learn at their own pace and in their own way. Adult caregivers stay in the room with the children and family members are welcome, ensuring Creative Minds is an opportunity to meet and socialize in an enjoyable learning experience.
Darcie Caswell has been committed to the education of young people for over 20 years, first as a teacher and now as a librarian. As Youth Services coordinator for Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Caswell leads a Youth Services team of 26 enthusiastic, creative staff dedicated to providing educational opportunities across CRRL’s service area.
Tina Bialecki has had the privilege of working with children with special needs in many capacities and settings for close to 30 years and is proud to serve the special needs community in her role as Paragon Autism Services’s Director of Community Outreach and Education. Paragon Autism Services is a well-respected, award-winning ABA company in the Central and Northern part of Virginia that prides itself on its mission to “give back to the community.”