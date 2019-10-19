CRUISE: Volunteer honored for making a positive impact on community

Vanessa Watson of Fredericksburg was honored with an all-expense paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Cooperative for her volunteer work with Capital Caring.

Fredericksburg resident Vanessa Watson was honored with an all-expense paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Cooperative for her volunteer work with Capital Caring. Watson joined more than 60 other volunteers, guests and Cabot staff on the cruise that set sail from Boston in September, making stops in Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; and St. John and Halifax, Canada.

The trip marked the seventh Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise. More than 200 volunteers have been honored by Cabot since 2010 with a Community Celebrity Cruise for making a positive impact on their communities.

