CRUISE: Volunteer honored for making a positive impact on community

Fredericksburg resident Vanessa Watson was honored with an all-expense paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Cooperative for her volunteer work with Capital Caring. Watson joined more than 60 other volunteers, guests and Cabot staff on the cruise that set sail from Boston in September, making stops in Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; and St. John and Halifax, Canada.
The trip marked the seventh Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise. More than 200 volunteers have been honored by Cabot since 2010 with a Community Celebrity Cruise for making a positive impact on their communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.