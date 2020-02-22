The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot Teams had an outstanding season. By making it to the Gold Tier semifinals of the All Services Division, the Scarlet and Gold teams both finished in the top 25 percent of more than 1,250 teams. Among all Marine Corps JROTC Gold Tier teams, the Wildcat Scarlet and Gold teams finished first and second place, respectively, in the state of Virginia and third and fourth place, respectively, among all Gold Tier MCJROTC programs nationwide. The Scarlet Team was made up of Cadets Sierra Barbee (Captain), Meghan Brown, William Hayes, Marlinda Hofferek, Leah Kheir and Marian Rempola. The Gold Team was made up of Cadets Aily Barrera, Angie Barrera, Conner Blaisdell, Nathaniel Paredes (Captain), Angelina Perez and Kassandra Williams.
Breaking
CYBERPATRIOT: Mountain View High School teams finish at top of Gold Tier
Most Popular
-
Longtime James Monroe football Coach Rich Serbay says sudden dismissal 'crushes me'
-
King George luxury with a beach on the Potomac, $1.349 million
-
Stafford targeted to become Virginia's first Smart Community
-
Thieves use stolen cards to make thousands in fraudulent purchases in Fredericksburg
-
Classic Colonial Beach motor court for sale at $1.2 million
Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping & Tax Return Prep Exp. Call 540-582-9592 pbts.llc@comcast.net
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC Tree Trimming, pruning, Spring clean-up Specials & Snow removal Lic & Ins. 540.645.9124
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.