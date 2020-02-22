Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot Scarlet and Gold Teams

The MVHS Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot Scarlet and Gold teams finished first and second place, respectively, in the state of Virginia.

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot Teams had an outstanding season. By making it to the Gold Tier semifinals of the All Services Division, the Scarlet and Gold teams both finished in the top 25 percent of more than 1,250 teams. Among all Marine Corps JROTC Gold Tier teams, the Wildcat Scarlet and Gold teams finished first and second place, respectively, in the state of Virginia and third and fourth place, respectively, among all Gold Tier MCJROTC programs nationwide. The Scarlet Team was made up of Cadets Sierra Barbee (Captain), Meghan Brown, William Hayes, Marlinda Hofferek, Leah Kheir and Marian Rempola. The Gold Team was made up of Cadets Aily Barrera, Angie Barrera, Conner Blaisdell, Nathaniel Paredes (Captain), Angelina Perez and Kassandra Williams.

