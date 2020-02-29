DAHLGREN: Civilian leader shares sea stories, encourages mentorship at annual observance

Capt. Casey Plew presents a plaque to Jimmy Smith in appreciation of Smith’s keynote speech at the African American and Black History Month Observance.

 U.S. Navy photo/Released

Capt. Casey Plew, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division commanding officer, presents a plaque to Jimmy Smith, Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs director, in appreciation of Smith’s keynote speech at the 2020 African American and Black History Month observance at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus in February. “Lock in your morals,” Smith advised the audience of military, government and contractors, attending the observance, while recounting his civilian career at the Naval Sea Systems Command. “If you compromise yourself anywhere along the way, that means you will compromise yourself again later. Lock yourself into your morals.”

—John Joyce, NSWC Dahlgren Division Corporate Communications

