Bridget White of Fredericksburg loves winning and helping others win.
The human resources specialist in the Planning, Policy and Analysis Branch of the Human Resources Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division coupled her winning attitude with technical rigor to improve the NSWCDD External Awards Program. As a result, she garnered top honors in the Department of the Navy Human Resources and Equal Employment Opportunity Community Awards for Excellence in the Technical Excellence: Planning, Policy, Analysis and Program Management category.
This came to the delight of White’s supervisor and nominator, Audrey Lohr, Planning, Policy and Analysis Branch head, NSWCDD Corporate Operations Department.
What was White’s reaction when Lohr contacted her with the news?
“Shock!” White exclaimed.
Even though this was followed by “gratifying and humbling” feelings, the NSWCDD employee holds awards such as this one to a high esteem.
“I truly value personal and organizational approval and recognition,” she said. “In my experience, knowing that someone I respect sees what I do as valuable makes all the difference on the days when things aren’t going well or I lack motivation to push past my comfort zone into the realm of excellence.”
Though she may have days she pushes through, her desire to win drove the NSWCDD External Awards Program to a new level.
As the external awards technical editor and NSWCDD External Award Coordinator Team lead, White built “wins” into the program including early coordination with nominators to ensure the nominations meet the right criteria and highlight nominees’ accomplishments. White’s improvements to the awards process include incorporating additional functional reviews where needed, automating a manual metrics collection process and increasing collaboration with internal and external offices.
Individually and collectively, it all comes down to winning.
“When individuals strive for and achieve personal excellence, the greatest value of that personal achievement can be found in the corporate acknowledgement and team pride in being a part of a ‘winning’ organization,” said White. “The more we ‘win,’ the more collective pride we feel in the work we do and the team we are members of.”
