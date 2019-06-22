Dahlgren School sent its SeaPerch team to the International SeaPerch Challenge. The team, consisting of three eighth-graders, placed fifth out of 96 middle school teams from around the world.
Not only does the rigor of the SeaPerch Challenge cover multiple college and career readiness science standards, it also provides opportunities for students to acquire real world, 21st-century learning skills that will serve them well in the future.
Dahlgren School has participated for five years, and each year it has competed, it has advanced from the regional level to the international level. Coached by science teacher Ann Doyle and her assistant Maureen Holt, students competed in regionals in March, and their high scores earned them one of the three spots for our region at nationals.
Competition included two challenges, the “Obstacle Course” and the “Rescues and Recovery Mission Course.” The obstacle course tests high speed maneuverability and requires SeaPerch ROV’s to navigate through five 18-inch hoops set at different heights and angles as quickly as possible.
The mission course was inspired by the rescue and recovery mission of students in a cave in Thailand in 2018. Students had to maneuver their ROV’s through cave doors, turn on a light and move rescue supplies from one end of the cave to another.
Dahlgren School students did an excellent job as competitors in the event and were able to score their personal bests on both courses. The students represented Dahlgren School and DoDEA well. Their teamwork, collaboration, effort, inquiry, grit, manners, determination and perseverance made the Tigers proud.
SeaPerch is a program created to promote STEM careers in schools. Students have to design and build a remote controlled, underwater robot from scratch. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sea Grant College Program created the SeaPerch initiative in 2003, and it is sponsored by the Office of Naval Research as part of the National Naval Responsibility for Naval Engineering to find the next generation of Naval Architects, Marine Engineers, Naval Engineers and Ocean Engineers.