DAR: Local chapter teams up with Cooking Autism on Annual Day of Service

Members of the Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter, NSDAR gather for their annual Day of Service to pack bingo bags and create Autism pin cards for Cooking Autism.

Members of the Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gathered for their annual Day of Service on Oct. 26 at Howell Branch Library in Stafford County.

This years’ service project included packing more than 500 bingo bags and creating nearly 200 Autism pin cards for a thriving local nonprofit, Cooking Autism. Cooking Autism gives back to the community by funding educational food programs in the region designed for children with neurological disorders, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit dar.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

