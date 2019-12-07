DAR: Local chapter teams up with Cooking Autism on Annual Day of Service

Members of the Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gathered for their annual Day of Service on Oct. 26 at Howell Branch Library in Stafford County.
This years’ service project included packing more than 500 bingo bags and creating nearly 200 Autism pin cards for a thriving local nonprofit, Cooking Autism. Cooking Autism gives back to the community by funding educational food programs in the region designed for children with neurological disorders, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit dar.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.