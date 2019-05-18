DECA: James Monroe students win at international conference

James Monroe High School sent 22 DECA members to the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla., in April. This competition drew more than 18,000 students and advisers from the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Jack Hardy and Emma Kruus placed second overall in the Community Service Project category. Their oral presentation and written manual highlighted the Fredericksburg St. Jude Teen Gala for which they were co-chairmen. They organized and motivated more than 190 members and sponsors to raise $62,212 for St. Jude. Gina Elkin placed in the top 20 in Restaurant and Food Services Management. The JMHS DECA chapter is grateful for the support from their administration, faculty and community members who contributed to their success this year.