DECA: King George chapter collects cereal for food drive

During the month of October, the King George High School DECA Chapter and Leadership Team collected 230 boxes of cereal for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors as part of that group’s annual drive. All cereal collected by DECA and Leadership for FAAR will be distributed to food banks in King George County. For more information, contact dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.

