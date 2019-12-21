DECA: King George chapter collects cereal for food drive

During the month of October, the King George High School DECA Chapter and Leadership Team collected 230 boxes of cereal for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors as part of that group’s annual drive. All cereal collected by DECA and Leadership for FAAR will be distributed to food banks in King George County. For more information, contact dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.