DECA: Massaponax Panthers show pride at state leadership conference

Massaponax DECA had 18 students compete at the state leadership conference in Virginia Beach: Kierstyn Aubrecht, Jonathon Ballesteros, Ellie Butler, Allen Chen, Lauren Dodson, Julia Fountain, Olivia Fountain, Lauren Frensley, Emma Hickey, Alina Krannitz, Grace Lewter, Madison Lothamer, Zach Miller, Madison Parsons, Avery Rau, Lauren Rinker, Taryn Saunders and Lesly Vargas.
The chapter received the blue chip for its annual report. This is the highest level a chapter can earn, and it is awarded based on how active the chapter is in both its school and community.
Ellie Butler and Taryn Saunders received Gold Level Recertification for their school based enterprise, The Pride Supply. They will represent Massaponax at the DECA International Career Development Conference in April in Nashville, Tenn.
Ellie Butler, Lauren Frensley and Taryn Saunders received the DECA Merit Award which recognizes their outstanding participation and leadership in Virginia DECA.
Ellie Butler, Olivia Fountain, Lauren Frensley and Taryn Saunders were inducted into DECA Honor Society.
