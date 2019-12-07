DECA: Massaponax students exceed goal for annual cereal drive

Massaponax High School marketing students and DECA members collect 300 boxes of cereal to benefit the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

Massaponax High School marketing students and DECA members recently held their annual cereal drive to benefit the Fredericksburg Food Bank. This year, through the generosity of fellow students and their families, they exceeded their goal with a total donation of 300 boxes of cereal. To make their donation even more impactful, the club partnered with Penny Traber of 1st Choice Home and Land to help them meet their overall goal of 1,800 cereal boxes.

Recognizing a need in the community and rallying to support that need is just one of the many community service initiatives that Marketing/DECA students undertake every year.

