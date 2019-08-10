A reception honoring the life of Joan “Joni” Albert Lawler took place at the conclusion of the Sandy Point Fourth of July parade, which Lawler began years ago at Lynch’s Point. Del. Margaret Ransone presented the memorial resolution to her husband of 43 years, John Lawler, and her three daughters, Abby with husband Matt and their son, Simon; Laura and her fiancée, Anna; and Anna–Beth, as well as many friends.
Ransone recognized Lawler as a passionate philanthropist who touched many lives throughout the commonwealth. Lawler served on the boards and committees of numerous organizations, including the Haven Shelter, Kinsale Foundation, Menokin Foundation, Sandy Point Homeowners Associations, Stratford Hall, Garden Club of the Northern Neck and Rappahannock Community College, creating many fundraising events that became beloved local traditions.
“Joni Lawler’s dedication to our work and mission extended over 15 years as a board member and board chair; events committee chair and founder of our annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Shamrock Soireé; founding member of our Shoppe for Haven’s Sake Thrift Shop; and the 2017 recipient of the Katherine Farmar Service award given to those who like Mrs. Farmar gave back to our community through gifts of time and talent,” said Ellen Yackel, executive director of The Haven. “Joni was intently focused on creating opportunities for the organization to receive recurring revenue through its fundraising efforts to support programming. Her dedication to our work will forever be honored with gifts made to the Joan Albert Lawler Memorial Fund.”
Del. Ransone said, “Joni was an incredible advocate for many organizations in our community. … Joni was a loving wife and mother and an independent businesswoman who graciously served her church, the community and all Virginians. The House Resolution was passed unanimously by the House and Senate honoring her service and commitment to the Commonwealth and respectfully acknowledged her courage while battling cancer. Joni is a hero and an inspiration for women and will be missed.”
Del. Ransone represents Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Richmond, King George and a portion of Caroline counties.