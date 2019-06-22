The Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Foundation raised enough money at the Diggin’ for Dougie second annual memorial tournament to award $500 each to two high school seniors who are moving on to play college volleyball. Scholarships were awarded to Taylor Patrick of Massaponax High School and Elyssia Smith of Colonial Forge High School.
An additional award of $500 was donated to VCU in Richmond for leukemia research.
Foundation organizers would like to thank everyone who supported the tournament and to all of the scholarship applicants. They are grateful for the community. Plans are under way to make the scholarship available again next year.