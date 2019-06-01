DONUT: K-9 makes the rounds during Military Appreciation Week 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Semper K-9 graduate “Donut” visits Duck Donuts and Central Park Insurance for their Donut Military Appreciation week. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Semper K-9 graduate Donut visits Duck Donuts and Central Park Insurance for their Donut Military Appreciation week. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Donut Insurance Semper Central Park Duck Graduate Round Load comments Most Popular Fun Land of Fredericksburg to open Virginia's first multilevel go-kart track UPDATE: Three dead in Spotsylvania home; details remain scarce Wednesday night Authorities say sharp instrument was used in Spotsylvania triple homicide Super-cell storm clobbers North Stafford Prosecutor says triple slaying in Spotsylvania was 'premeditated' promotion E-Edition View The Free Lance-Star's E-Edition More Latest Local Offers VA Animal Control VA Animal Control No-Obligation Inspection No-Obligation Inspections! Contests & Events Golf Golf Auto Racing Auto Racing