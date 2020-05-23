Dr. Robert and Mrs. Beverly Gates honored as recipients of the 2020 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

Rappahannock Community College has announced that Dr. Robert and Mrs. Beverly Gates are the 2020 recipients of the Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. This award, sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, honors leading philanthropists from each of the Commonwealth’s 23 community colleges.
Dr. Gates has provided leadership to RCC for 16 years, first as a member and then chairman of the College Local Board and then as a member of the RCC Educational Foundation Board. Dr. and Mrs. Gates endowed the Gates–Rex Scholarship at RCC in 2007.
RCC President Dr. Shannon L. Kennedy stated, “Rob and Beverly Gates share a passion for education. Their endowed scholarship fund, which honors the lives of Beverly’s parents, Walter and Florence Rex, provides tuition assistance to RCC students studying business management. We consider Rob and Beverly our philanthropic ‘road warriors,’ traveling across our expansive service region spreading the word about the college’s good work!”
Dr. Gates had a 40-year career as an engineer and technical director at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the Indian Head and Dahlgren divisions and currently serves as the chairman of the RCC Educational Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.