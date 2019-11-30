BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA Pack 22 Wolves Den recently completed its ‘Duty to Country’ achievement. After Call to Order, the Scouts performed their first flag ceremony and presented each of the pack’s veterans with a personalized card they’d made for them.
Den Leader Wendy Latella read a congratulatory letter from U.S. Congressman Rob Wittman to the Wolves for their Service to Country. In a surprise for the whole pack, the Quilts of Valor Foundation honored each of the pack military and military veterans with a personalized, patriotic handmade quilt.
Though most of the young Wolf Scouts did not comprehend the full impact of their work over the last few weeks, they understood that the evening was about giving thanks to the veteran members of their pack family for their service to our country. To that, the Wolves did an amazing, honorable job.
BSA Pack 22 Wolves Den meets at Salem Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.