Joshua Addis of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of Jason and Maria Addis of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. The Eagle Scout medal was presented to Addis by Troop committee member and former scoutmaster Jeffrey Tlapa in November at a Court of Honor held in the fellowship hall of historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the proud sponsor of Troop 1717. Assisting in the ceremony were Addis’ older brother, Justin, an Eagle Scout and VMI cadet who administered the Eagle Pledge, and Addis’ younger brother, Jay, a member of the Troop.
In addition to the Eagle medal, Addis was awarded a bronze and gold palm for having completed 10 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary to earn Eagle. Stafford County Supervisor Gary Snellings spoke to the assembly and presented Addis with a flag on behalf of the county. The ceremony was webcast live for family living overseas who could not attend.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Addis worked with the Stafford County Parks and Recreation department to lead a group of fellow Scouts and friends to move, refurbish and significantly expand trail bridges over a stream and mud portion of Curtis Memorial Park’s Orange Trail. The project took more than 115 man hours to complete.
Addis first joined Scouting through Pack 578 of Rocky Run Elementary School at age 7, where he ultimately earned Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light. At age 11, Addis joined Troop 1717 in Hartwood.
Throughout his Scouting career, he has served in several leadership roles, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, scribe, historian and Bear Claw leadership staff. He is a Brotherhood member of the BSA’s camping honor society, the Order of the Arrow, and has earned the Ad Altare Dei Catholic religious award.
In July 2017, Addis traveled to the BSA’s high adventure Sea Base in Florida. Addis has attended numerous Scout summer camps, including Camp Aquehonga in New York, Henson Scout Reservation in Delaware, and Camp Powhatan, Camp T. Brady Saunders and Camp Olmsted at Goshen Scout Reservation in Virginia.
Addis is a junior at Colonial Forge High School where he is a member of JROTC, the varsity tennis team and captain of the Colonial Forge Cyber Patriot Team. He is an active congregant and altar server of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Ultimately, Addis hopes to earn a degree in computer science at Virginia Military Institute.
