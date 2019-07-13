Eagle Scout restores Stafford colonial road

Jennings Jeffery “Jack” Tlapa of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of Kris and Jeff Tlapa of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. The Eagle Scout medal was presented to Jack by his Scoutmaster, Michael Grabber, at a Court of Honor held in the sanctuary of the Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the sponsor of Troop 1717.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Jack coordinated volunteer adults, Scouts, family and friends to reclaim a portion of an old colonial road that predated Hartwood Church Road and Warrenton Road upon which the “Little Yellow Chapel,” the predecessor to the current Hartwood Presbyterian Church, once stood.
The road, which once ran from a point just north of the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department and cut across the present Hartwood Church cemetery, had become overgrown with trees, brush and debris. Jack and his team spend 185 man hours safely removing most trees and brush that had grown in the road and then erecting a stacked rail fence to border and accentuate the road. In addition, Jack conferred with curators at the U.S. Military Academy archives at West Point to acquire an enlargement of an 1864 map depicting the original road that he weatherized and posted at the entrance to the reclaimed road.
Jack first joined Scouting in 2008 as a Tiger Cub through Cub Scout Pack 110 in Okinawa, Japan. Later at Pack 578, then of Rocky Run Elementary School, he earned Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light. Jack joined Troop 1717 at Hartwood Presbyterian and served in several leadership positions, including troop guide, den chief, patrol leader, chaplain’s aide and troop instructor. In addition, he attended numerous Scout summer camps, including Camp Olmstead in Goshen. Jack is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, the national camping honor society of the Scouts, BSA.
Jack is a rising senior at Colonial Forge High School, where he is a member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. He is also an active congregant of Stafford Crossing Community Church. Jack plans to serve his country in the United States Marines or Army following high school graduation. Next to “Do a good turn daily,” Jack’s favorite slogan is “Be an AmeriCAN, not an AmeriCAN’T.”