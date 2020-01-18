Troop 197, based at The Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, recently held a Court of Honor ceremony for two new Eagle Scouts. Latham Browning and Daniel Lauber became Boy Scouts by crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 19, where each earned his Arrow of Light.
Browning (left) has filled several Troop positions, including Quartermaster, Order of the Arrow representative (of which he holds the rank of Brotherhood) and Senior Patrol Leader. He earned his Eagle rank by completing 37 merit badges and gaining the bronze, silver and gold palms for merits over requirement. For his Eagle Scout project, he designed and built a kiosk that maps and informs visitors of the critical importance of native plants and pollinators, especially for the local environment, at Culpeper’s Lenn Park.
Lauber (right) has filled the Troop positions of Patrol Leader and Troop Guide and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, later achieving Brotherhood. He earned his Eagle rank by completing 36 merit badges and gaining the bronze, silver and gold palms for merits over requirement. For his Eagle Scout project, he improved and moved a horseshoe pit and designed and built a community ga-ga ball pit, which found immediate use with youth at The Lake of the Woods Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.