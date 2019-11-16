ELKS LODGE: Volunteers pack boxes for deployed servicemen and women

Elk members and guests and Fredericksburg Blue Star Mothers met at Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 to pack and prepare 78 boxes of toiletries, snacks, books and other miscellaneous items for our deployed military. Carol Baker (front, left) and Georjean McDermott (front, right) organized the event for the Elks.

This event was made possible by a $2,000 grant from the Elks National Office.

One of the missions of the Blue Stars Mothers and the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge is to provide our servicemen and women a small token of our commitment to them. The Fredericksburg Elks Lodge has supported the Fredericksburg area community, its veterans and deployed service members since the Lodge was chartered in 1903. For more information on the Fredericksburg Elks, visit elkslodge875.org.

