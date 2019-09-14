Ellen Brabo

Brabo

Ellen Brabo, a 2011 graduate of King George High School, recently was promoted to captain at U.S. Army Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany. Her mother, Ruby Brabo, the at-large supervisor in King George County, did the pinning.

The ceremony was held Sept. 6, Ellen Brabo’s 26th birthday. After high school graduation, she received a full Army ROTC scholarship to State University of New York in Brockport. She was stationed in Korea for 18 months, then sent to Germany, where she’s a public affairs officer.

