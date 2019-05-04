King George 4-H finished second in the Area III Dominion Energy Envirothon at the Deltaville Maritime Museum to advance to the statewide competition in May at the University of Mary Washington.
The team of Jenna Kapp, Noah Hix, Carter Wasser, Paige Baker and Joey Eller tested their knowledge in soils, trees, aquatics, forestry and current environmental issues. The team also gave an oral presentation to a panel of judges. The team is coached by Terry Misch and Teresa Williamson.
Dominion Energy has sponsored the statewide Envirothon competitions since 2012. The program is facilitated by representatives from the Virginia Soil & Water Conservation Districts, with help from many volunteers, teachers and coaches who work with the students throughout the year.