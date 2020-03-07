ESSAY CONTEST: Students imagine life on the Mayflower

The Spotsylvania Chapter NSDAR honored 56 students at Chancellor Elementary School on Feb. 18. Crystal Zaegel’s and June Walthall’s fifth grade classes participated in the DAR American History Contest for 2019–2020. The topic was the “Voyage of the Mayflower.” Chancellor Elementary School is a nationally recognized “Blue Ribbon” educational institution.
Sarah Pelfrey, Spotsylvania Chapter’s first vice-regent, gave opening remarks. The students received certificates of participation and flag pins from Donna McCague, essay chairperson and chapter historian, and essay committee members Michele Mussleman and Sharon Pettit. Cora Shields was the chapter winner.
The year 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower. Students were asked to research the voyage of the Mayflower, departing from England, to its landing at Plymouth Colony.
