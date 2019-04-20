EXPLORER: Program provides opportunities in law enforcement

The National Capital Area Council Mattaponi District Commissioner Neil Hornung presents Sheriff Roger Harris, Executive Officer for the Law Enforcement Explorer Post 9119, the Post’s renewal certificate for 2019. Explorer Post Advisers Deputy Marcia Curtis and Brian Blackington received the Commissioner’s Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding volunteer service to the community.
The Explorer Program of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office provides an excellent opportunity for teenagers to gain knowledge and experience in the field of law enforcement for a future career. Explorers go through training courses, while supporting the community at numerous events. Explorers also get the chance to ride with deputies after completion of training.
Through the Explorer Program, young men and women gain community service hours, training and experience, all of which can be listed on a college application and job resume. Visit spotsylvaniasheriff.org.