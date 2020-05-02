On Friday, Fauquier Public Library expanded curbside service to include the Marshall branch at the Marshall Community Center on Rectortown Road. Curbside service began at the Bealeton and Warrenton libraries on March 18.

Service hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are pleased to offer curbside service at all three library locations. Our users appreciate the ability to check out books, movies and other materials during this unusual time,” said Maria Del Rosso, director of Fauquier Public Library..

In addition to offering curbside service, a streamlined library card application process has allowed patrons to begin using their cards without coming into a library branch.

“Online registration gives quick access to books and movies as well as electronic services like e-books, e-audio, e-magazines and digital movies,” Del Rosso said.

Fauquier residents can apply for a library card at innopac.fauquiercounty.gov/selfreg.

Book drops have also reopened on a limited basis. Library drop boxes at Bealeton and Warrenton are open during curbside service hours, until full. John Marshall drop boxes are open Monday and Friday, until full. The library has not accepted returns since it closed to the public on March 16.

All materials will be quarantined and disinfected, a procedure that has been reviewed and approved by Fauquier County’s Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.

The library will not charge overdue fines until normal hours of operation resume.

More information about resources available from Fauquier Public Library can be found at fauquierlibrary.org.

