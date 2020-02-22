Diversity will be the focus of the Teen Enrichment Network’s ninth summit, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Freedom Middle School in Spotsylvania County.

The summit will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include panel discussions by students and local leaders. Breakout sessions will led by the Revs. Michael and Nicole Steptoe of Lead Strong Mentoring, Johnnie Lloyd and Michael Carter Jr. of Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program and Alex Harvell of Free By Running. Divine Nine, Jerrell Golden and Julianna Robinson will provide entertainment.

Tickets are free, but attendees are asked to register in advance for the Teen Diversity Expo and Summit at eventbrite.com. Lunch will be provided, but vendors will also be selling food.

TEN works with students in the area to help them build stronger relationships with their peers and adults, deal with the challenges of life and plan and prepare for the future.

Executive Director Donald Robinson said diversity is a topic teens have been requesting for the summit since the network based in Spotsylvania County was founded in 2016.

“The focus of this event is seeing our neighbors, understanding our differences, learning how to agree to disagree, and becoming unified as a community,” Robinson wrote in an email.

