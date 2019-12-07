FEEDING AMERICA:Giant donates holiday turkeys to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Giant Food associates joined Oya Oliver, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, to celebrate Giant’s donation of 1,000 turkeys to the food bank for the holiday season. The donation was part of Giant’s contributions to five area Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region.
The Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also each received at least 1,000 turkeys. This annual donation is part of Giant’s overall commitment to supporting local food banks and pantries.
The turkey donation is in connection to the Giant Food’s Hunger Box Drive. During the Hunger Box Drive, Giant customers can buy a Hunger Box at checkout for $10, and it will be donated to the local Feeding America food bank.
