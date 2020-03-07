A group from the Fredericksburg city school system joined Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in Richmond in February for the unveiling of two new historical markers honoring civil rights attorneys Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson, who helped end segregation with their work on the landmark Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education. Pictured are (from left) Fairfax, Head Start parent Tiffany Buckner, Family Services coordinator Catherine Eicke, preschool program supervisor Laura Dove, Health and Family Education engagement coordinator Jennifer Johnson, Northam, and longtime educator and program coordinator Shirley Johnson.
